Delicious in Dungeon Season 2 Confirms Release Date for Next Netflix Update

Delicious in Dungeon has been hard at work on Season 2 of the anime, and it has been confirmed that the next major update for its future is coming very soon. Delicious in Dungeon has been one of the biggest breakout hits with Netflix of the last couple of years, so it was no surprise to find out that there was already a second season now in the works shortly after the first season came to an end. But there have been very few updates revealed about the coming episodes so far.

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Delicious in Dungeon Season 2 was confirmed to be in the works shortly after the end of the first season, but Studio Trigger has yet to reveal anything concrete from the coming episodes in the two years since it was first announced to be in the works. That’s going to change very soon as Studio Trigger has confirmed they will be sharing a new update on the anime’s future as part of their offerings ( ) for Anime Expo 2026 later this July.

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Studio Trigger will be hosting a panel on Saturday, July 4th during the Anime Expo 2-26 weekend in Los Angeles, and they will be showing off all of their . But while they teased they’ll be revealing not only a new project and more in the works, this confirmation that they will also be showing off Delicious in Dungeon Season 2 is a big deal. This will be the first time in years that Trigger is showing off the new season at all, and is going to be a big step forward.

Delicious in Dungeon Season 2 was first announced to be in the works shortly after the end of the first season back in 2024, but there has been nothing revealed about the new season up to this point. Only confirming that Studio Trigger was going to be behind the new episodes, it’s yet to be revealed if the staff is returning for their respective roles. But it’s presumed that the voice cast will all be reprising their roles for the new season as well.

What to Know for Delicious in Dungeon Season 2

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Delicious in Dungeon kicked off a new wave of fantasy anime taking over screens that was seen alongside other hits like Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End and more. Adapting Ryoko Kui’s now complete manga series, the first season ran for 24 episodes and basically brought the story to its halfway point. As Laios and the others continue to fight their way to the dungeon and cooking monsters along the way, they discovered that their only path forward is straight into the deepest depths and eating even tougher monsters.

Delicious in Dungeon finally sharing some news about Season 2 during Anime Expo 2026 is a good sign of its progress, and it could mean that we could see it premiere as early as 2027 if we’re lucky. At the very least, a new visual could go a long way towards helping ease the wait for these new episodes.

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