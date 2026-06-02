D&D’s Worst Class May Be Fixed With Its Best Subclass Yet

The Ranger is arguably the worst core class in Dungeons and Dragons, even as the game has moved into a refined 5.5 Edition ever since 2024. Although the flavor of a Ranger is appealing for the archetype’s mastery of travel and tracking, its core features lack flavor to make it distinct or better than other paths. Thankfully, one of the newest subclasses for the Ranger is looking to give players a fresh opportunity to make the class work, with a variety of skills that make up for several weaknesses.

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The latest gameplay expansion book for D&D is called Ravenloft: The Horrors Within, which is set to release in June 2026 with seven new subclasses for the TTRPG. All of the available subclasses are ones that have been refined from Unearthed Arcana playtesting, specifically the testing material released with a “Horror” theme. Although aspects of each subclass may have changed when being translated to official content, the core idea behind their mechanics will likely remain the same.

Courtesy of Wizards of the Coast

The Hollow Warden is a new Ranger subclass in Ravenloft: The Horrors Within, a darker path for the class compared to the standard Hunter or Beast Master. Hollow Warden Rangers are followers of ancient terrors, who draw upon the mystic might of wild and bloodthirsty beasts that stalk the shadows of old landscapes in the dead of night. Simply by picking this subclass, you gain a range of spells the Ranger normally doesn’t have access to, broadening the class’ utility in a variety of ways.

Magic like Wrathful Smite, Spike Growth, Phantom Steed, Hallucinatory Terrain, and Awaken are spells typically reserved for Druids and Paladins, giving the Ranger access to arcana from very powerful sources. As you take this subclass, you also get the Wrath of the Wild feature, which grants you new passive bonuses whenever you use the Ranger’s signature Hunter’s Mark. Using Hunter’s Mark triggers a transformation, giving you a boost to your Armor Class (AC) based on your Wisdom modifier, as well as a 10ft Emanation aura that influences the action economy of enemies around you.

Enemies who get near your transformed state must make a Wisdom saving throw or be restricted in its actions on its next turn. For example, an enemy creature that fails this save must take either an action or bonus action on its turn, but it can’t take both. This severely restricts an enemy’s turn, giving your character a huge advantage in combat situations. This turns the Ranger’s lackluster Favored Enemy ability into something with greater impact, while also making the Weapon Mastery and Fighting Style abilities have more weight against a debuffed opponent.

Rangers With This Subclass Gain Benefits That Overcome Several Weaknesses

Courtesy of Wizards of the Coast

The increases the Ranger gets to their movement speed at Level 6 allows them to infect more enemies with the Hollow Warden’s Unnerving Aura more often, further emphasizing how the subclass improves the Ranger’s core features. In addition, when a Ranger character gets Extra Attack at Level 5, the debuff they apply through the aura helps them have an upper hand in a far greater variety of fights. The buff to your AC also helps at any point, encouraging a Ranger to get closer to the action.

As Rangers get a number of great spells to further reinforce the Hollow Warden’s benefits, the subclass continues to evolve as you reach Level 7. The Hungering Might feature at this Level gives you a bonus to Constitution saving throws equal to your Wisdom modifier, giving you extra resistance to poisons and other vitality-affecting conditions. At the same time, this ability lets you regain Hit Points equal to 1d10 plus your Wisdom modifier whenever you hit an enemy creature with an attack roll while Bloodied, provided you are transformed through Wrath of the Wild.

Although the Ranger isn’t the squishiest class in D&D, they certainly could use extra vitality to continue applying the Hollow Warden’s other effects. In fact, the extra resilience from the Hollow Warden plays into the idea of the Ranger more than the core class in this way, reinforcing the idea of a survivalist rather than a poorer user of nature magic compared to the Druid. Much like the Bard or Rogue, having extra bonuses to a saving throw creates a character with lots of flexibility, and far more utility than the Ranger class tends to provide.

Stronger Features That Boost Damage & Vitality Easily Make Hollow Warden Characters Better Than Other Rangers

The power of the Hollow Warden increases even further at Levels 11 and 15, energizing well with the Ranger’s core abilities. The Level 13 Relentless Hunter part of the Ranger prevents damage from breaking your concentration on Hunter’s Mark, allowing you to keep the Wrath of the Wild form from Hollow Warden active for longer. With the Hollow Warden’s Rot and Violence feature at Level 11, your aura deals extra Necrotic, Poison, or Psychic damage, ignoring resistances to amplify your character’s potential to take out targets they hunt down.

The Level 11 Hollow Warden feature also lets you apply the Slow or Sap Weapon Mastery onto a weapon attack, in addition to whatever Mastery your weapon already applies. Not many classes are capable of doing this, especially ones who get to attack often like the Ranger due to their Extra Attack. At Level 15, the Hollow Warden gives your character full immunity to the Exhaustion condition, as well as another way to regain Hit Points when you’re knocked to 0.

With the Ranger’s base Tireless feature giving you Temporary Hit Points through a magic action, this further boosts the Hollow Warden’s already great endurance. In many ways, the Hollow Warden represents the full potential of a Ranger character when enough synergy has been planned between the core class and subclass’ skills. High level Rangers with the Hollow Warden subclass even get to overcome several weaknesses of the base class, making this one Dungeons and Dragons archetype definitely worth trying in 2026.

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