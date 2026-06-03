Marvel’s Wolverine Devs Clear Up the Cameo Everyone Thought They Spotted in the Trailer

The Marvel’s Wolverine trailer from the June 2026 PlayStation State of Play had a few obvious cameos from characters like Mystique, Sabretooth, Omega Red, and Jean Grey, but there was one that was a bit more puzzling. There was a Deadpool-like character who took up around two seconds of the footage, which made it hard to discern exactly who was on the screen. Insomniac Games has clarified a little of what was going on there, while still playing a little coy.

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Creative director Marcus Smith talked to Variety about the swordsman dressed all in red. He explained how many will likely think it is indeed Deadpool, but it is indeed not the Merc with a Mouth.

“Luckily, when you’re playing the game, there’s a lot of setup before any of that, and there will not be that confusion,” said Smith. “Not Deadpool, but we were trying to build the ultimate Wolverine experience, and part of that is he is surrounded by beloved Marvel characters all around. So we did see Jean Grey, we saw Sabretooth, we’ve seen Omega Red, we’ve seen Mystique. Those are a few of the faces we can let you in on, at least.”

Deadpool Was Not in the Marvel’s Wolverine Trailer

Image Courtesy of Sony Interactive Entertainment

It’s entirely possible this guy is part of The Hand, the mythical clan of ninjas often associated with Daredevil. Like Deadpool, they wear red and are proficient with swords. He also has a logo on the pauldron on his right shoulder, which has five digits like a hand. Him being part of this ninja clan would also back up Smith’s words about Wolverine being “surrounded by beloved Marvel characters all around” when talking about this character’s identity. The ninjas in The Hand fit his vague deflection and would be a faction that could put of a fight against the adamantium-clawed Canadian. Regardless, it seems as though we will have to wait for another trailer or blog post (or possibly until the game’s release on September 15th) to get confirmation.

Deadpool may or may not be in Marvel’s Wolverine, but the two have appeared in a few games together in the past. They are both on the rosters for Marvel vs. Capcom 3, Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: The Black Order, and Marvel Rivals, but had a more fleshed-out relationship in Deadpool’s now-delisted self-titled action game from 2013. The two shared more than a few scenes together, even one where players can repeatedly slap Wolverine as he’s passed out. It is unlikely Wolverine will be able to return the favor in Marvel’s Wolverine. However, given Insomniac’s reverence for references, it’s likely there will be at least a passing mention or a collectible dedicated to Deadpool even if he ends up not being in the game.

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