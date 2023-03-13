Daredevil's Greatest Enemy Shows Up in the Most Unlikely Place in the Marvel Universe

Before Daredevil and Elektra reformed The Fist to battle Punisher and The Hand, they were working together to take down Wilson Fisk, the former Mayor of New York City. The Daredevil event Devil's Reign ended with Kingpin fleeing New York with his wife Typhoid Mary for parts unknown. Never one to be out of the limelight for long, Wilson Fisk resurfaces outside of the Daredevil purview, and it could have some longstanding ramifications for the larger Marvel Universe.

WARNING; The following article contains spoilers for X-Men #20. Continue reading at your own risk!

X-Men #20 is by the creative team of Gerry Duggan, Stefano Caselli, Federico Blee, VC's Clayton Cowles, Tom Muller, and Jay Bowen. The majority of the comic focuses on the X-Men's battle with the alien parasitic Brood. However, X-Men #20 ends on a surprising note, with Wilson Fisk and Typhoid Mary appearing on the X-Men's island nation of Krakoa. They're able to walk through a Krakoan gate thanks to Typhoid Mary, who is a mutant with psionic powers. Since Krakoa offers residency to any and all mutants, it appears Typhoid Mary is taking the X-Men up on that standing offer and bringing her hubby Kingpin along as well. As he walks through the gate on Krakoa, Kingpin declares, "Tell Emma Frost that I have arrive and that Wilson Fisk claims Krakoan citizenship by marriage to Typhoid Mary."

(Photo: Marvel Comics)

Vincent D'Onofrio's Kingpin Returns in Daredevil: Born Again

Daredevil: Born Again is a Disney+ series that reunites Charlie Cox and Vincent D'Onofrio, stars of Netflix's Daredevil series. Cox played Matt Murdock/Daredevil, and D'Onofrio portrayed Wilson Fisk/Kingpin. Another Netflix actor who is also returning is Jon Bernthal, who played Frank Castle/Punisher in Season 2 of Daredevil. Fans have already seen Cox return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in Spider-Man: No Way Home and She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, while D'Onofrio surprised fans as the big bad guy in Hawkeye.

In an interview with EW, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige said the extended episode order for Daredevil: Born Again is allowing the production house to "experiment" with the story of the show.

"It's Charlie Cox and Vincent D'Onofrio, and they're amazing actors and storytellers in their own right," Feige said of the upcoming series. "That's sort of what I was talking about with the fun of episodic television: That's really where we're experimenting with that, with Daredevil in particular."

