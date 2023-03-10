Daredevil's Chip Zdarsky Announces End of Run With Marco Checchetto

It looks like the fan-favorite run of Daredevil by Chip Zdarsky and Marco Checchetto is nearing its endpoint. The celebrated writer (and winner of ComicBook.com's 2022 Golden Issue Award for Best Writer) and artist launched a new volume of Daredevil back in February 2019, and the past three years have seen the Devil of Hell's Kitchen put through the wringer. Readers have seen Wilson Fisk's rise and fall as Mayor of New York City, an evolution in Daredevil and Elektra's relationship, the Devil's Reign event, and much more. Now, we have an idea of when the years-long story will reach its conclusion.

Chip Zdarsky shared an image of Daredevil's grey, ash-ridden mask, with the phrase, "This Is What God Has Done" found at the top. The bottom states, "The Saga Ends August 2023." No other information was provided, but fans should expect a resolution to some of the ongoing storylines, including the feud between Daredevil's Fist versus The Punisher and The Hand, and Daredevil and Elektra's marriage.

(Photo: Chip Zdarsky)

Jon Bernthal Returns as Punisher in Daredevil: Born Again

Daredevil: Born Again continues to bring back your favorite Marvel Netflix stars, as a new report states Jon Bernthal will reprise his role as The Punisher. The Hollywood Reporter states the former Punisher and The Walking Dead actor will make his big return to the iconic skull logo in the Daredevil: Born Again series that will land on Disney+. Of course, the new Daredevil show will also feature Charlie Cox as the Devil of Hell's Kitchen and Vincent D'Onofrio as Wilson Fisk/Kingpin. Fans have already seen Cox return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in Spider-Man: No Way Home and She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, while D'Onofrio surprised fans as the big bad guy in Hawkeye.

There had been lots of discussions regarding which former Marvel Netflix stars would make a comeback for Daredevil: Born Again. THR does note Deborah Ann Woll and Elden Henson, who played Karen Page and Foggy Nelson, respectively, are not expected to return for Born Again. However, this should be taken with a grain of salt at the moment, since things can quickly change behind the scenes.

Jon Bernthal debuted as the street vigilante Frank Castle/Punisher in Season 2 of Daredevil before going on to headline The Punisher series which ran for two seasons.

