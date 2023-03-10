Daredevil: Born Again Taps Dexter's Michael Cuesta to Direct First Episode

After years of anticipation and hope from fans, Daredevil is getting his own television series yet again, with Daredevil: Born Again poised to arrive on Disney+. With production on the series set to begin later this month, there's a lot of hype about what the series has in store — and we just got another big update regarding to the series' crew. On Friday, a report from The Hollywood Reporter revealed that Michael Cuesta will be helming the first episode of Daredevil: Born Again. Cuesta is known for directing the pilots for shows like Dexter, Homeland, Blue Bloods, and Elementary.

According to their reporting, Cuesta will only direct the first episode, with other directors being brought in to helm the additional seventeen episodes of the series.

What is Daredevil: Born Again about?

Daredevil: Born Again will follow the latest battle between Matt Murdock / Daredevil (Charlie Cox) and Wilson Fisk / Kingpin (Vincent D'Onofrio). Jon Bernthal will also be reprising his role as Frank Castle / The Punisher. New cast members for the series will include Sandrine Holt, Michael Gandolfini, and Margarita Levieva.

"I'm fascinated to discover why they've chosen to do 18," Cox told NME last December. "I'm imagining there's going to be an element to it that is like the old-school procedural show. Not necessarily case-of-the-week, but something where we go really deep into Matt Murdock the lawyer and get to see what his life is like. If that's done right and he really gets his hands dirty with that world... I think there's something quite interesting about that, to spend a lot of time in a superhero's day-to-day life and you really earn the moments when he suits up."

What do you think of this new update surrounding Daredevil: Born Again? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Daredevil: Born Again is expected to be released on Disney+ in the spring of 2024. If you haven't signed up for Disney+ yet, you can do that right here.

