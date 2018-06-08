The ‘Dark Ark’ Is Much More Than It Seems In Issue #8 Preview

Noah’s Ark contains two of every creature and while AfterShock’s Dark Ark carries its own passengers, they are of a very different ilk.

Cullen Bunn and Juan Doe‘s Dark Ark #8 continues Noah’s journey through the flood, as it attempts to make its way past the immensely powerful creature feeding off its passengers. The Dark Ark’s leader Shrae needs Noah to succeed and takes to solving the matter personally, though as you can see in our exclusive preview, not everyone comes back alive from that excursion.

A myriad of mysteries awaited discovery even before the Ark took to the waters though, especially in Shrae’s case. Noah’s Ark couldn’t fit everyone and concentrated on the animals of the land. Those left out looked to Shrae’s Ark for refuge, at least for their children, but as Khalee discoveries, they might not know what they are getting into.

If one is looking for hope of survival, it seems the Dark Ark is the last place you want to be.

You can check out our exclusive preview of Dark Ark #8 in the gallery.

While Dark Ark revolves around supernatural creatures, writer Cullen Bunn is doing more than telling a simple monster tale.

“Dark Ark is story about monsters–and I mean almost every type of monster you can imagine–struggling to live together in very close quarters” Bunn said. “These are creatures of nightmare and legend, and they don’t get along at all. It’s a murder mystery. It’s packed with intrigue and treachery and double-crossing. It’s the story of one man’s quest for redemption… while helping to preserve the worst beasts in the world. And it’s even got a little romance… some heartwarming, some very disturbing.”

You can find the official description of Dark Ark #8 below.

Dark Ark #8 / $3.99 / 32 pages / Color / on sale 7.04.18

Writer: Cullen Bunn

Artist: Juan Doe

Letterer: Ryane Hill

Cover Artist: Juan Doe

“The Mother of Monsters has risen…and she cries out to her children. The bonds of supernatural blood are strong. Will any of the beasts on Shrae’s Ark be able to resist?

From writer Cullen Bunn (X-Men Blue, Deadpool, Venom) and artist Juan Doe (ANIMOSITY: THE RISE, AMERICAN MONSTER, WORLD READER) comes a sinister tale of biblical proportions that HAD to be told at AfterShock Comics!”

Dark Ark #8 is in comic stores on July 4.