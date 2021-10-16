DC Announces New Monkey Prince Series at FanDome

The Monkey Prince made his big debut in DC’s Festival of Heroes: The Asian Superhero Celebration, and now the character is getting a brand new series! Announced at DC FanDome, DC’s Monkey Prince will get his own twelve-issue series starting in February of 2022, and to celebrate the announcement DC also revealed several new covers by Bernard Chang, Stanley Artgerm Lau, and Zao Dao, and they went even further and revealed awesome new character designs, and you can check out all of them starting on the next slide.

The Monkey Prince is inspired by the 16th- century Chinese novel Journey to the West and will be written by Gene Luen Yang and drawn by Bernard Chang and Billy Tan (who will handle the flashback sequences). Sebastian Cheng is handling coloring duties while lettering will be done by Janice Chang. Jessica Chen is the book’s editor.

The new Monkey Prince series will start on the Lunar New Year, which is February 1st, but you don’t have to wait until then to try it out. Fans can read a new short story titled Apokolips in the Heavenly Realm completely free right now, and it is available on dcuniverse.com and dccomics.com.

In that story, you’ll see a host of new characters that will be featured in the series as well, including Sun Wukong, King Bull Demon, Princess Iron Fan, Red Boy, and Erlang Shen, and you can find character designs for all of them starting on the next slide.

Main Cover By Bernard Chang

Variant Cover By Artgerm

Variant Cover By Zao Dao

Sun Wukong Design

King Bull Design

Princess Iron Fan

Red Boy Design

Erlang Shen