Wonder Woman Comic Rockets to #1 on Amazon After James Gunn's Endorsement

Another DC book has found massive success after being plugged by DC Studios executive James Gunn. Earlier this week, Gunn took to Twitter to praise Wonder Woman: Historia, DC's three-issue Black Label book which has now been collected in a single volume. In the span of one day, Gunn's tweet helped Historia skyrocket to the best-selling DC book on Amazon. Gunn himself responded to the boost in sales, telling fans that "I'm excited for all of you about to check it out!"

From number 63 to number 1 in DC books on Amazon since this post – I’m excited for all of you about to check it out! @dcofficial #historia https://t.co/NAazKkJWL8 — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) August 16, 2023

What Is Wonder Woman: Historia About?

Wonder Woman: Historia is written by Kelly Sue Deconnick with art by Phil Jimenez, Nicola Scott, and Gene Ha. In it, millennia ago, Queen Hera and the goddesses of the Olympian pantheon grew greatly dissatisfied with their male counterparts…and far from their sight, they put a plan into action. A new society was born, one never before seen on Earth, capable of wondrous and terrible things…but their existence could not stay secret for long. When a despairing woman named Hippolyta crossed the Amazons' path, a series of events was set in motion that would lead to an outright war in heaven—and the creation of the Earth's greatest guardian!

What Is Paradise Lost About?

While Historia was not initially mentioned among the influences for Gunn and Peter Safran's new DC Universe of movies and HBO Max shows, some have assumed that it could inspire the forthcoming Paradise Lost series. That live-action series has been in the works at DC since January, and would be a prequel series revolving around the politics of the Amazons prior to the birth of Wonder Woman.

"This is a Game of Thrones-type story about the atmosphere of Paradise Island, home of the Amazons and the birthplace of Wonder Woman," Gunn said during a presentation to reporters back in January. "And this involves all the darkness and drama and political intrigue behind this society of only women. It's an origin story of, how did this society women come about? What does it mean? What are their politics like? What are their rules? Who's in charge? What are all the games that they play with each other to get to the top? I think it's a really exciting thing."

Is Wonder Woman 3 In Development at DC Studios?

The hype around Historia arrives an interesting point, with the possibility of a Gal Gadot-led Wonder Woman 3 changing under Gunn and Safran's tenure. While Gadot recently told ComicBook.com that the three of them are developing a third Wonder Woman film together, reports earlier this week suggested that isn't the case.

"I love portraying Wonder Woman," Gadot said. "It's so close to and dear to my heart. From what I heard from James and from Peter is that we're gonna develop a Wonder Woman 3 together."

