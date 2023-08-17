Superman: Legacy: James Gunn Has Hilarious Response to "Too Many Characters" Complaint

Superman: Legacy is officially less than two years away, taking the mythos of James Gunn and Peter Safran's new DC Universe to new heights. Last month, it was announced that Clark Kent / Superman (David Corenswet) will not be the only costumed character in Legacy, with appearances confirmed for Kendra Saunders / Hawkgirl (Isabela Merced), Guy Gardner (Nathan Fillion), and one half of The Terrifics, Michael Holt / Mister Terrific (Edi Gathegi) and Rex Mason / Metamorpho (Anthony Carrigan). While many have been hyped about this ensemble cast, some have argued that the other heroes are not going to help boost Superman's story — an argument that Gunn recently poked at. In a recent post on the social media platform Threads, Gunn addressed the complaints that he is including "too many" characters in Legacy.

"I don't understand this fear," Gunn wrote. "There are less characters than in 40-Year-Old Virgin. Did you think Steve Carell got enough time?"

What Is Superman: Legacy About?

Per DC Studios, Superman: Legacy tells the story of Superman's journey to reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as Clark Kent of Smallville, Kansas. He is the embodiment of truth, justice and the American way, guided by human kindness in a world that sees kindness as old-fashioned.

"We got James Gunn and Peter (Safran) working very hard on DC, which is going to be a very big growth driver for this company," Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav explained earlier this year. "We are very bullish on DC. The Superman script first draft is done. Gunn is on a mission from god. It is a really good moment to prove out on DC what we got and how strong it is globally for long-term sustainable growth."

What Is on the DC Universe Slate?

As Gunn and Safran revealed, the initial DC Studios slate for "Gods and Monsters" will include movies for Superman: Legacy, The Brave and the Bold, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, Swamp Thing, and The Authority. In addition to Creature Commandos, it will include the live-action HBO Max television shows Waller, Booster Gold, Lanterns, and Paradise Lost.

"I'm gobsmacked," Carrigan revealed in a recent interview with Deadline. "I think it's just such an exciting new chapter, and such an exciting new chapter for DC. I think this movie has the potential to just really knock everyone's socks off, and with James Gun at the helm, I think it's just going to be so much fun. I'm thrilled to be a part of it. I'm honored to be playing this part, and I'm playing a hero. So, on top of everything, that's pretty rad."

Superman: Legacy is set to debut exclusively in theaters on July 11, 2025.