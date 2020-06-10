DC Reveals Batman's Newest Ride, the Bat-Train

✖

Batman's always got a new trick up his sleeve, and when you have the money and resources that Bruce Wayne has at his disposal, those tricks can be pretty epic. At this point, we've seen a variety of sweet Batmobiles, tanks, motorcycles, planes, and even boats from the Dark Knight, but writer James Tynion IV and artist Guillem March have added a whole new weapon to his arsenal in Batman #92, and yes folks, that is the Bat-Train. I mean, we aren't actually sure if that's the official name of the vehicle, but regardless of title, the vehicle is pretty impressive and features some slick red lights that make it rather imposing coming down the track.

As you can see in the images below, Batman heads underground with Deathstroke to avoid all barriers that The Riddler has created all throughout Gotham City. Riddler has created a grid across the city that prevents sections from moving into other sections until a riddle is solved, forming a citywide crossword puzzle. To get around this, Batman heads underground and what better way to travel than by train?

Deathstroke is pretty surprised when the train rolls up, which also has some fins attached like the ones attached to Batman's gloves. It takes a lot to shock Deathstroke, but the Bat-Train pulled it off.

(Photo: DC)

It turns out the inside of the train is just as slick as the outside. Seriously, look at this chair Batman's sitting in. It looks pretty snazzy, and probably has a heated seats to boot.

(Photo: DC)

Riddler is not too thrilled about the Bat-Train however, as this means that Batman can just roll underground and avoid all of his barriers, though he seems more peeved that Batman keeps solving all his riddles so quickly. In short, it's not Riddler's day, and it's all thanks to the Bat-Train.

Batman #92 is written by James Tynion IV, drawn by Guillem March, and colored by Tomeu Morey, and features covers by Tony Salvador Daniel and Yasmine Putri. You can check out the official description for Batman #92 below.

"The greatest heist in history is underway in Gotham City, courtesy of the mysterious crimemaster known as the Designer! Batman knows what he needs to do, but in order to stop the plot, he must first escape the most ingenious death trap the Riddler has ever devised!"

Batman #92 is available digitally and in comic stores now, and let us know what you think of the Bat-Train in the comments or by hitting me up on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.