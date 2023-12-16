DC's Green Arrow to Become Ongoing Series

A recent fan-favorite DC comic is sticking around. On Friday, it was confirmed that the current Green Arrow series, which was believed to only be a twelve-issue maxiseries, has now been promoted to an ongoing series. This is the second time that Green Arrow, which is written by Joshua Williamson with lead art by Sean Izaakse, has been upgraded, as it was initially announced as just a six-issue miniseries.

"Let's put the rumors to rest – GREEN ARROW is officially an ONGOING SERIES again!!" Williamson wrote on Twitter to announce the news. "A HUGE thanks to all the amazing Star City citizens out there who made this possible. We're making this book for YOU, the fans, and I can't wait to show off what @SeanIzaakse and I have in store!"

What Is the New Green Arrow Series About?



In Green Arrow, the Emerald Archer is lost, and it will take Oliver Queen's whole family to find him! But dangerous forces are determined to keep them apart at any cost! Spinning out of Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths, Green Arrow by DC architect Joshua Williamson (Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths, Superman) and artist Sean Izaakse (Thunderbolts) is an action-packed adventure across the DCU that sets the stage for major stories in 2023! The series was previously upgraded to twelve issues, doubling the previous order of six.

"It's been a blast writing this series," Williamson explained in a post on his Substack. "A dream come true. My goal for this series to tell a kind of "Hush" level story with Ollie and his family. We're only 3 issues in and we have a lot of characters to bring in for this Arrow Family reunion."

What Is Dawn of DC?

This new Green Arrow series is part of the Dawn of DC initiative, which has aimed to launch new ongoing comics and miniseries inspired by some of the publisher's most beloved characters.

"After the near-Multiverse-ending events in Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths and DC Universe: Lazarus Planet, the DC Universe will be heading toward the light," DC publisher and chief creative officer Jim Lee said in a statement when the initiative was first announced. "With brand-new series and story arcs from some of the top creative members in comics, Dawn of DC is one of our most ambitious initiatives ever and is a chance for us to tell bigger and bolder stories across our line."

Will Green Arrow Appear in the DCU?

While there's no telling if Green Arrow could end up in James Gunn and Peter Safran's early plans for the DC Universe, it certainly isn't out of the realm of possibility. Gunn has openly admitted that Green Arrow was his favorite character as a kid, and a memorable joke in the Season 1 finale of Peacemaker established that he already exists in some capacity (and may or may not be a Brony).

