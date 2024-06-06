Harley Quinn and Aquaman Join DC's Nicola Scott Variant Cover Series (Exclusive)

Two iconic characters are the latest to join DC's new tribute. ComicBook can exclusively reveal the first look at two new "Through The Ages" variant covers from artist Nicola Scott (Titans, Wonder Woman: Historia), which spotlight Arthur Curry / Aquaman and Harley Quinn. The "Through The Ages" variant covers honor the various costumes worn by a specific superhero mantle, a trend that began with a Superman 80th anniversary variant cover in 2018. These variant covers will combine new printings of Scott's five existing variants and entirely-new artwork, and will be published across DC's books in September of 2024.

Aquaman will be the focus of the variant cover for Batman/Superman: World's Finest #31, while Harley Quinn's costume variant cover will appear on Harley Quinn #43. Scott recently shared her five original "Through The Ages" variants on social media, as well as new covers for Black Canary and Zatanna. DC has a total of twelve variant covers from Scott planned for the September books, with more characters and covers expected to be revealed soon.

Keep scrolling to check out the first look at Nicola Scott's Aquaman and Harley Quinn variant covers, as well as the other covers already revealed for September's books!