Another DC Hero to Get Their Own Bat-Mite

A new interdimensional imp is about to pester another hero in DC's comics. On Friday, as part of DC's November and early December 2023 solicitations, it was revealed that a new character named Shazamite will be introduced in the pages of Shazam! #6. The issue, written by Mark Waid with art by Dan Mora, will apparently feature a backup story in which Shazamite and his cousin, Bat-Mite, descend upon the Shazam! family's home of Fawcett City. Shazam! is the second DC hero to get their own "Mite" in as many years, with the pages of Nightwing introducing Nite Mite in late 2022.

SHAZAM! #6

Written by MARK WAID

Art and cover by DAN MORA

Variant covers by JOHN TIMMS and CHRIS SAMNEE

1:25 variant cover by SWEENEY BOO

1:50 variant cover by DAVE WILKINS

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 12/5/23

"Meet the Captain!" reaches its action-packed finale when Billy is forced to battle the very six gods who give him his magic abilities—a fight he can't possibly hope to win! Once the dust settles…who will possess the power of Shazam?

PLUS: The interdimensional imp Bat-Mite has come to Fawcett City and he's brought his cousin with him: the Captain's biggest fan! Meet Shazamite! Then flee in terror before the entire city turns upside down!

(Photo: DC)

Who Is DC's Bat-Mite?



Created by Bill Finger and Sheldon Moldoff in 1959's Detective Comics #267, Bat-Mite is a bizarre interdimensional imp who frequented the Batman comics of the early 1960s. Presented as a small man in an ill-fitting Batman costume, Bat-Mite uses an ever-growing array of magical powers to create scenarios to draw out his idol, Batman. In the post-Crisis world of DC, Bat-Mite has only sporadically appeared in comics, and has often partnered up with Superman's own imp antagonist, Mr. Mxyzptlk. Bat-Mite even got a monthly comic series in 2015.

The character gained a new resurgence after being name-dropped in Max's Peacemaker series, leading many to wonder if the mystic scamp would make his debut in live-action. While nothing has been confirmed, Peacemaker writer-director and current DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn has repeatedly expressed his love for the character.

What Is the New Shazam! Series About?

In Shazam!, welcome to the wild adventures of Billy Batson, whose big red alter ego defends the Earth from its weirdest and wildest threats! Want to stop Lex Luthor and The Joker? Call Superman and Batman! International crises? Page Wonder Woman! But when Garguax, Emperor of the Moon, sets his sights on Gorilla City, that's when you shout "Shazam!"

What do you think of DC's Shazam! getting his own Bat-Mite? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Shazam! #6 will be released wherever comics are sold on Tuesday, December 5th.