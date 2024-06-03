DC Reveals Batman: Gotham by Gaslight – The Kryptonian Age First Look Preview

DC's Elseworlds line is making its grand return this year, and leading the charge is Batman; Gotham by Gaslight – The Kryptonian Age. It's quite fitting too, since the original Gotham by Gaslight is one of the all-time Elseworlds classics, and this time around DC will be expanding the scope of the world by moving outside of Gotham and creating this world's version of the Justice League. Now DC has revealed our first look at the upcoming series, which will be written by Andy Diggle, illustrated by Leandro Fernandez, colored by Dave Stewart, and lettered by Simon Bowland. In the preview, we see Catwoman and Holly exchanging some banter before a heist, but then we see that heist involves a Green Lantern ring, and the possibilities of that combination are certainly intriguing. You can check out the preview on the next slide, and you can read the full issue when it hits on June 11th.

The original Gotham by Gaslight introduced fans to a Dark Knight in Victorian times, who was hunting down Jack the Ripper. The original story was written by Brian Augustyn and drawn by Mike Mignola, with inks by P. Craig Russell, and Augustyn would return to the world in Batman: Master of the Future. Eduardo Barreto would step in as artist and inker on the project, which had Batman facing an insane prophet. Now it's time to return to the world of Gotham of Gaslight once again, and you can find the official description for the new book below.

"Gotham by Gaslight: The Kryptonian Age, a twelve-issue series by Andy Diggle and Leandro Fernandez, expands the mysterious and gothic world created by Brian Augustyn and Mike Mignola beyond the confines of Gotham City, introducing DC's greatest heroes as they come together for the first time to form a 19th-century Justice League. As they unite against the greatest threat the world has ever known, they will learn their world's secret Kryptonian history."

"Out-of-continuity stories have always been a pillar of DC publishing, granting creators the ability to explore all the wild corners of the DC Universe," said DC Executive Editor Ben Abernathy. "We're excited to bring a whole new slate of titles under the ELSEWORLDS banner in 2024, combining some all-new titles from top storytellers, as well as sequels from the current DC line that fit that same out-of-continuity aesthetic."

