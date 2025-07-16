DC Is Bringing All of Its Absolute Villains Together (Are They Forming the Legion of Doom?)

DC’s Absolute Universe has big plans for its villains. Just as DC reboots its catalog of classic heroes like Batman, Superman, and Wonder Woman for the Absolute Universe, the same has been happening with the heroes’ army of villains. Absolute Batman, Absolute Superman, and Absolute Wonder Woman have been runaway successes, and they are starting to come up on their one-year anniversary. Before that happens, DC is giving villains the spotlight in an upcoming one-shot that will have major ramifications for the larger Absolute Universe. But the larger question is, are fans about to meet the Absolute Legion of Doom?

October 1st will see the release of Absolute Evil #1, a one-shot written by Al Ewing with art and a main cover by Giuseppe Camuncoli and Stefano Nesi. The main cover features seven villains with their hands joined together in solidarity, with torn pictures of Superman, Wonder Woman, Batman, Martian Manhunter, Flash, Hawkman, and more beneath them. In Absolute Evil, Ra’s al Ghul, Veronica Cale, Hector Hammond, Elenore Thawne, and the mysterious Joker are no longer working at cross-purposes. Together, they’re aligned, united, and dangerous. But an insidious betrayal from within threatens to unravel everything they’ve built.

Fans can look forward to the introduction of not one, but two major Absolute characters who will change the course of the Absolute Universe in its second year. Just who those characters are remains a mystery for now.

While this villainous group doesn’t have a name, it sounds very similar to the Legion of Doom, a team in the main DC Universe who often clash with the Justice League. Villains such as Lex Luthor, Joker, Black Manta, Cheetah, and more have made up its roster. The Legion of Doom were antagonists in the relaunch of Justice League during DC Rebirth, and also were a factor in Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths. DC could go the route of debuting the Absolute Legion of Doom in Absolute Evil, or perhaps they will remain a nameless team.

Another one-shot launching on October 29th is Absolute Batman 2025 Annual #1, which is written and drawn by Daniel Warren Johnson, James Harren, and Meredith McClaren. How did Bruce acquire his Batmobile? What happened when Black Mask’s crew tangled with the Bat in those first few days? DC’s Absolute Batman 2025 Annual delivers insight into the raw, formative chaos from Absolute Batman’s earliest days.

DC goes on to say that Absolute Martian Manhunter, the newest addition to the Absolute line, will return in December 2025 with Issue #7, beginning a new six-issue arc. The series has been on hiatus following its critically acclaimed first chapter.

