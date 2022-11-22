DC Just Changed Everything About One Crisis on Infinite Earths Character

The DC universe is headed into some unique directions in the near future, between the upcoming conclusion of Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths and the subsequent launch of the "Dawn of DC" year-long storyline. The former event has been pulling an ever-growing number of characters into its orbit, telling a story that homages swaths of canon and previous Crisis events in the process. This week's Dark Crisis: The Dark Army #1 is absolutely no exception to that, delivering a detail that completely recontextualizes a key character from the events of Crisis on Infinite Earths decades prior. Spoilers for Dark Crisis: The Dark Army #1 from Mark Waid, Delilah S. Dawson, Dennis Culver, Freddie E. Williams II, Jack Herbert, Adriano Lucas, and Troy Peteri below! Only look if you want to know!

The issue sees Damian Wayne, alongside Power Girl, Doctor Light, Red Canary, and Sideways, going through the remnants of the multiverse in search for an advantage against Pariah and the Dark Army. After stumbling upon a Cosmic Tuning Fork and going up against Shadow Demons, the group ends up at the House of Heroes, the former headquarters of The Monitor. The group accidentally engages in a fight with the Pariah-possessed Justice League Incarnate — and amid the chaos, Doctor Light learns a major piece of information about herself. She is suddenly able to harness the energy of pure light from across the multiverse, a connection she believes The Monitor provided to her when he initially gave her powers years ago.

Doctor Light then emerges in an epic armored costume, and uses her abilities to remove the darkness from the Justice League Incarnate and return everything to normal.

What is Dawn of DC?

This revelation not only casts Doctor Light's debut in the original Crisis in a whole new light, but it adds a powerful conduit of light to the canon of the DC universe — something that will surely be helpful in the fight against Pariah. Once that's said and done, the universe will then be heading into Lazarus Planet, an event that will lead into the "Dawn of DC" initiative.

"After the near-Multiverse-ending events in Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths and DC Universe: Lazarus Planet, the DC Universe will be heading toward the light," DC publisher and chief creative officer Jim Lee said in a statement. "With brand-new series and story arcs from some of the top creative members in comics, Dawn of DC is one of our most ambitious initiatives ever and is a chance for us to tell bigger and bolder stories across our line."

