DC's Fire & Ice Get a New Status Quo in Welcome to Smallville #1 Preview (Exclusive)

The Dawn of DC initiative is now underway, and has been spotlighting A-list heroes and lesser-known fan-favorites alike in new books. Next month, that is set to include Fire & Ice: Welcome to Smallville, a new series spotlighting the beloved Justice League International heroines Beatriz da Costa / Fire and Tora Olafsdotter / Ice. The new book, from an all-female creative team led bywriter Joanne Starer and Natacha Bustos, will be debuting its first issue in September, and we have an exclusive look at what that will entail. DC has provided ComicBook.com with a preview of Fire & Ice: Welcome to Smallville #1, which highlights just some of Bea and Tora's next madcap adventure following the events of Power Girl Special #1.

"Fire & Ice: Welcome to Smallville isn't your average Super Hero story," Starer said in a statement. "It's about friendship, about finding your place in the world when your whole world has been someone else. It's about fresh starts and how exhilarating and terrifying they can be. And that's exactly what this project was for me: terrifying because the Giffen/DeMatteis/Maguire Justice League International has always been my favorite series. I have this tremendous legacy to live up to, but it's exhilarating because I get to live my dreams and do it with this incredible, supportive, talented team of women. I could not have asked for better partners on this journey, and I think you'll agree when you see the comedy and raw emotion that Natacha Bustos and the team brings to every page."

FIRE & ICE: WELCOME TO SMALLVILLE #1

Written by JOANNE STARER

Art by NATACHA BUSTOS

Colors by TAMRA BONVILLAIN

Letters by ARIANA MAHER

Edited by ANDREA SHEA



Cover by TERRY & RACHEL DODSON

Variant cover by DAVID NAKAYAMA

Variant cover by JEN BARTEL

1:25 variant by KEVIN MAGUIRE

1:50 variant by AMANDA CONNER

Special Foil variant cover by DAVID NAKAYAMA ($6.99 US)

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 1 of 6 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 9/5/23

Things could not possibly be worse for Fire and Ice, in Beatriz da Costa's professional opinion. Superman sent the former Justice Leaguers packing for Smallville following an extremely public and utterly disastrous mission (that was all Guy Gardner's fault, thank you very much) and in doing so doomed them to a fate worse than death: irrelevance. Ice finds herself drawn to the quiet life and dreams of planting roots. But Fire…well, Fire will do just about anything to get the heck outta Dodge and back on the hero circuit—including challenging the DCU's biggest villains to a knock-down, drag-out, live-streamed brawl in the streets of Smallville! A raucous, timely, unflinching comedy about a decades-long friendship on the brink of disaster and what it means to be a superhero at a crossroads in your life, Fire & Ice: Welcome to Smallville reintroduces the iconic duo to the Dawn of DC, in a series from rising star Joanne Starer (The Gimmick, Sirens of the City) and Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur co-creator Natacha Bustos!

Keep scrolling to check out the first look at Fire & Ice: Welcome to Smallville #1, and share your thoughts with us in the comments below!