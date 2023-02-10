DC's Poison Ivy to Become Ongoing Series

Poison Ivy is blossoming even more in DC's comics. On Friday, the publisher announced that the current Poison Ivy title will officially be expanding into an ongoing series. This comes after the series was originally solicited as a six-issue miniseries, and was later expanded into twelve issues with an additional six-issue arc. The series is penned by G. Willow Wilson, with art by Marcio Takara and Atagun Ilhan and covers by Jessica Fong. Poison Ivy's new status as an ongoing will begin in June of 2023 with Poison Ivy #13. Additionally, it was announced that a hardcover collection of the first six issues, titled Poison Ivy Vol. 1: The Virtuous Cycle, will be released on May 16th wherever books are sold.

Poison Ivy #13 is poised to bring Pamela Isley back into Gotham City, with its official solicitation hinting that that will include a romantic reunion with Harley Quinn. The issue will also feature a DC Pride variant cover by Claire Roe.

POISON IVY #12

Written by G. WILLOW WILSON

Art by MARCIO TAKARA

Cover by JESSICA FONG

Variant cover by JENNY FRISON

Variant cover by XERMÁNICO

1:25 variant cover by MATEUS MANHANINI

1:50 foil variant cover by JENNY FRISON

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 5/2/23

Ivy and Janet's celebrity wellness excursion comes to a horrifically tantalizing close as Pamela Isley faces the unintended fruits of her murderous road trip. Will she make it back home to Harley in

one piece or is Ivy going to be added to GLØP's body count?

POISON IVY #13

Written by G. WILLOW WILSON

Art by MARCIO TAKARA

Cover by JESSICA FONG

Variant cover by KAI CARPENTER

Variant cover by FRANK CHO

1:25 variant cover by MINDY LEE

1:50 foil variant cover by KAI CARPENTER

DC Pride variant cover by CLAIRE ROE

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 6/6/23

