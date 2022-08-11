DC's Poison Ivy Solo Series Gets Second Arc Due to Fan Demand

DC has announced a second arc for its Poison Ivy solo series. Pamela Isley may have begun as a foil to Batman, but over the years her popularity in the comics and as a part of Batman: The Animated Series and the Harley Quinn animated series has led to her crossing over to the land of the antihero. Poison Ivy's crusade as an environmentalist continues in a new six-issue story arc from writer G. Willow Wilson and artist Marcio Takara thanks to the overwhelming fan demand and support of her solo book. The new arc of Poison Ivy will see her continue her quest to undo the wrongs of man and return the Earth to the Green… whatever the cost.

Poison Ivy #7 kicks off the new six-issue story arc in December, as Atagun Ilhan joins as the guest-interior artist for Issues #7-8. Ilhan, a graduate of DC's Milestone Initiative, makes his DC debut on the two issues. Marcio Takara returns with Poison Ivy #9. Jessica Fong, Joshua Middleton, Jenny Frison, and more will continue contributing covers for the series.

G. Willow Wilson celebrated the news on Twitter, sharing how sales numbers for Poison Ivy have been encouraging. "MORE IVY! Your support for this book has been tremendous--I have actual sales numbers, which blew my mind, but I can't share them until they're public--and in a world where so many great series get cut tragically short, Ivy...appropriately enough...is growing," she said.

ComicBook.com's review of Poison Ivy #1 gave the debut a 4.5 out of 5 stars. Reviewer Nicole Drum stated: "What G. Willow Wilson does that makes this first issue so strong and in some ways unique is that she draws on all of them. This is an Ivy who is both a giver of mercy and merciless, who is beautiful and deadly, broken and fierce. But there's also something very final and very calculating about this version of her – back to being whole but without her immense powers, Ivy has had it with humanity and is determined to end it in order to give the earth back over to the green, though the way the story is written it seems like she's doing this for Harley. The story is, in a very real way, a long and elaborate suicide note and it's clear very early on that there's a lot of trauma to unpack here."

You can find the solicitations and covers for Poison Ivy #6-7 below.