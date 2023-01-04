Green Arrow #1 Cover Features Team Arrow, Peacemaker, and More

Writer Joshua Williamson has given fans the first look at the cover for Green Arrow #1, and it includes some familiar and surprising faces. The conclusion of Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths left DC's heroes believing Green Arrow was dead, but of course, that won't be the case come April. A new Green Arrow series is being helmed by Joshua Williamson and Sean Izaakse, which DC revealed in its Dawn of DC announcement. With DC's April solicitations expected to be released later this month, Williamson unveiled the cover for Green Arrow #1, which contains a number of Easter eggs for what to expect in the series.

"GREEN ARROW #1 cover! Art by the awesome @SeanIzaakse with colors by @rfajardoj! It was hard keeping this cover secret since we announced #DawnOfDC!" Joshua Williamson wrote on Twitter. "And just like the Superman #1 cover, this is full of clues as to what happens in the Green Arrow series! Launching in April!"

(Photo: DC)

Who's Who on the Green Arrow #1 Cover

The Green Arrow #1 cover unites #TeamArrow, which is what fans affectionately called the heroes on The CW's Arrow. Coincidentally, The CW also announced today that Stephen Amell will reprise his role as Green Arrow in the final season of The Flash. As for this new cover, front and center are Green Arrow, Black Canary, Arsenal, and Connor Hawke. Connor is Oliver Queen's son who made his return to the DC Universe in the Joshua Williamson-penned Robin.

Next up is John Diggle, who made his comics debut in 2013 after David Ramsey's portrayal on Arrow. We also see Red Canary, who first appeared in Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths, Red Arrow, Peacemaker, Cheshire, Count Vertigo, Speedy, Arrowette, Lian Harper, and Merlyn. Joshua Williamson teased Mia Dearden's return back in June during a Reddit AMA. While Mia was missing from the early days of the New 52 relaunch, she would go on to inspire other elements of Green Arrow canon, particularly the characters Thea Queen and Mia Smoak-Queen on The CW's Arrow. Mia was eventually reimagined within the New 52 as the daughter of a corrupt billionaire, and in the years since, her appearances have consisted of scenes outside of the main DC continuity, or as a vision in 2021's Green Arrow 80th Anniversary 100-Page Super Spectacular.

The final page of Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths #7 featured Amanda Waller assembling a new Suicide Squad with both the male Peacemaker and a female Peacemaker.

Launching in April by writer Joshua Williamson and artist Sean Izaakse, Green Arrow is described as an action-packed adventure across the DC Universe that sets the stage for major stories in 2023. In the story, Oliver Queen has been lost since Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths, and his family is determined to find him—but there are dangerous forces just as determined to keep them apart at any cost.

Let us know your thoughts on the Green Arrow #1 cover in the comments.