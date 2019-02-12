Preview: Blood Is On The Line In ‘Dead Kings’ #3

Things are getting rather…tense on the train in AfterShock’s Dead Kings, and we’ve got an exclusive preview.

Sasha and Maria finally managed to get onboard the train, but now they are face to face with the Conductor, someone who has vital information they need. The only problem is that to get that information someone’s going to have to fork over some blood, and no one is exactly volunteering.

Videos by ComicBook.com

That means they might have to give the blood up whether they want to or not, but Sasha still has an ace up his sleeve. Here’s hoping everyone makes it out of this in one piece.

You can check out the full preview in the next slides, and the full description can be found below.

Dead Kings #3 / $3.99 / 32 pages / Full Color / ON SALE 2/13/2019

Writer: Steve Orlando

Artist: Matthew Dow Smith

Colorist: Lauren Affe

Letterer: Thomas Mauer

Cover: Matthew Dow Smith

“OUR POST-APOCALYPTIC FUTURE’S…FUTURE!

The Post-Post-Apocalypse rockets along in the electroconductive form of hypermodern folklore! This is beyond mythpunk…it’s nuclearpunk! When you’re Sasha Vasnetsov, trying to save your twin brother from a work camp for the socially malformed, the world and your brother’s life are the same heart-wrenching thing.

The next world-saving step? Sasha and Maria, the Super Soldier have to break into an impossible train that teleports every few seconds and spring her warsuit from cold storage. To liberate his brother, Sasha is going to help Maria regain the power she once had during the Great Iron War, the power that’s been a cursed legacy for her for a decade. But if they survive, and Sasha has to choose between the warsuit and Maria…does he save the woman that saved his life, or take the next step in saving his brother?

From Steve Orlando (Batman/Shadow, Crude, Midnighter, Virgil) and Matthew Dow Smith (October Girl, Suicide Squad, X-Files) comes a vision of humanity after a disastrous World War of Mechs and Magic.”

Dead Kings #3 hits comic stores tomorrow.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about the latest Shazam! rumors involving Superman, the Star Wars: Episode IX title and when we’re finally going to learn about it, the Avengers: Endgame official images and synopsis & so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!

Cover

A Showdown

Bad Memories

You or Me

An Explosive Finale