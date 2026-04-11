5 Best Starting Points for DC Next Level

It is a new era for DC Comics as the entire universe shifts from its All In era and goes Next Level. Back in 2024 after the conclusion of Absolute Power, DC Comics kicked off its most successful initiative in modern history, DC All In. This new push made major waves among fans and part of the reason it was so successful was that DC made it incredibly easy for new and curious readers to join in. Not only were new books put out, but ongoing titles created jumping-on points for people to easily start reading.

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Now, with the conclusion of DC K.O., DC Comics has begun the second act of the All In era, DC Next Level. Similar to All In, the creative teams to several ongoing titles have made it so that anyone not following a series can get in on the fun. Whether it’s at issue #15 or issue #36, there’s plenty of new jumping-on points for some of DC Comics’ best series. Whether you want to see Poison Ivy’s struggles as Gotham’s mayor or the latest iteration of the Titans, these are the some of the best Next Level jumping-on points.

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5. Emperor Aquaman #15

Aquaman was one of the few titles that was actually relaunched for Next Level with a new name. As of its fifteenth issue, it’s Emperor Aquaman, though the creative team is still Jeremy Adams and John Timms. This one has to wrap up a few plot points from the previous storyline, but it sets up an amazing new direction for Arthur Curry. With Aquaman back from the Omega Tournament, he decides it’s not enough for him as the Avatar of the Blue to protect Earth’s oceans and sets out on a crusade to protect the waters of the entire DCU!

4. Poison Ivy #42

G. Willow Wilson continues to take Poison Ivy on her boldest journey in years. Poison Ivy #42 features a brief time skip that reveals Ivy has taken on a surprising new role in the DC Universe: the Mayor of Gotham City! This book hasn’t gone into the how Pamela Isley got that to work, but she’s ready to roll up her sleeves and get to work making the radical improvements to Gotham she’s been planning for years. It’s a bit of a curveball, but it’s one of the most unique premises out of the entire DC Next Level line.

3. New Titans #33

Tate Brombal and Sami Basri have taken the reins of the Titans series, which was relaunched as New Titans. If you haven’t read any Titans recently, don’t worry. The creative team does an amazing job making this one incredibly accessible. The Titans seem to be stuck in a rut, doing the same thing, fighting the same villains and going through the same drama over and over again. But as Nightwing discovers, there’s a very sinister reason why his team is repeating history. I don’t want to spoil anything, but trust me, this is a great starting point.

2. The Flash #31

Similar to New Titans, The Flash also got a brand-new creative team, with Ryan North and Gavin Guidry taking over. This new direction pivots from the cosmic chaos of the previous run for a more down-to-earth (and darkly comedic) story. A dangerous trend is going around on social media, encouraging people to risk their lives and get saved by the Flash for a chance to score some decent money. It’s an interesting angle, but what I really appreciate is the return of the Flash Facts, which, let’s face it, Ryan North was born to write.

1. Superman #36

Joshua Williamson and Dan Mora are still steering the ship on Superman, but with the Man of Steel gone after the end of DC K.O., how do you keep the title going? By putting a spotlight on his wildest variant, Superboy-Prime, of course! Wanting to prove that he’s left his villainous ways behind for good, Prime takes it upon himself to be the newest defender of Metropolis. This is probably my favorite jumping-on point, because as much as I love Superman, a Superman who loves dolling out commentary on DC Comics is such an amazing idea.

What’s been your favorite title in the DC Next Level era? Let us know in the comments, or share your thoughts on the ComicBook Forum!