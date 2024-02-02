Deadpool Gets an InHyuk Lee Foil Cover for New Marvel Series

Marvel's new Deadpool series is getting a special foil cover from artist InHyuk Lee. While fans await the return of Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman on the big screen in Deadpool 3, Wade Wilson is getting a relaunch of his ongoing solo series this spring. Deadpool is one of the most popular characters in the Marvel Universe, with his comics always near the top of the bestseller lists. Now is the perfect opportunity to get in on the ground floor of the next great Deadpool run, and Marvel is offering its customers a foil variant cover for the debut issue.

Marvel released the special foil variant cover for Deadpool #1 by best-selling cover artist InHyuk Lee. It shows Deadpool wielding a blade in each hand, deflecting and slicing up bullets as they fly by him. The new Deadpool series is by writer Cody Ziglar (Miles Morales: Spider-Man) and artist Rogê Antônio (Carnage), with the duo pitting the Merc With a Mouth against a brand-new archenemy named Death Grip. Deadpool will also reunite with his daughter Ellie, but there's sure to be some heartbreak along the way for the dysfunctional family.

"Wade's been one of my favorite characters since I first got into super hero comics, so being asked to helm a Deadpool series was a dream come true," Ziglar said. "I look forward to diving into and exploring Wade's family (found or otherwise), his unique approach to being a (mostly) unkillable mercenary, as well see what kinda of whackos they bring into his orbit."

Added Antônio, "Deadpool has always been on the list of characters I'd like to draw one day, and that's finally happening! For me, he is one of the most fun characters and allows me to play with him a lot, artistically speaking. I can't wait to see readers' reactions!"

(Photo: Marvel Comics)

Deadpool 3 synopsis revealed

A synopsis for the highly-anticipated Deadpool 3 has made its way online. While Marvel Studios hasn't confirmed the synopsis, it more than likely is the description is going with for now. And in true Deadpool fashion, there's a naughty word inside it. "That fucking irresponsible hero Deadpool will change the history of the MCU with Wolverine!?" the synopsis reads. Pretty straight to the point, huh?

"Deadpool, for me, is kind of like an anxiety-inducing tightrope walk," Reynolds told ComicBook.com in an interview last year. "I always think when I've got Deadpool just right, I'm speaking from experience from Deadpool 1 & 2, that I need to make it 30 to 40% percent better than it already it is. Even if I'm at the moment where I'm like, 'This is perfect, this moment!' Then, I stop and I go, 'Okay, this has to be 30% better than it already is.' It's a stressful thing to get right, or at least right as far as I'm concerned."

Deadpool #1, written by Cody Ziglar with art by Rogê Antônio, goes on sale April 3rd. Deadpool 3 arrives in theaters on July 26th.