Deadpool & Wolverine Trailer Gets Impressive LEGO Recreation

Deadpool & Wolverine's new trailer got recreated in LEGO and people are loving it. On YouTube, Trevor Carlee posted a video and the Internet basically took it from there. At the time of writing Carly's video stands at 300,000 views on YouTube. But, all over social media, there are millions of views on LegoMe_TheOG's version as well! Deadpool & Wolverine's trailer rocked the web during the Super Bowl. It now stands is the most viewed trailer of all time, eclipsing Spider-Man: No Way Home's record. Even with that popularity, the speed at which this creator managed to get that clip out there is something to behold. You can check out the trailer for yourself down below.

Over at WarriorNun.com, they asked Carlee where he got his start in animation. "I've been dabbling with character animation here and there mostly out of curiosity, but last year I officially decided to dive in head first. I had previously committed to improving my 3D skills by doing an art piece for every episode of Buffy and Angel (I'm currently in the middle of season 5 of Buffy and Season 2 of Angel)," the creator revealed. "Centering my learning around my favourite show of all time was a good motivator to keep me going. So I tried the same with animation and made a little animated short in the style of Spider-Man: Into The Spiderverse but with all things Buffy. It was a fun challenge and launched me into this whole new world."

LEGO Animations Dominating

These kinds of Lego animations have grown in popularity so much over the last decade. Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse recruited help from 14-year-old Preston Mutanga to render a LEGO universe for the film. The New York Times interviewed the artist, who is known as LegoMe_TheOG on YouTube. His process is a little different.

"We found out that it was a 14-year-old kid who made it and we were like, 'This looks incredibly sophisticated for a nonadult, nonprofessional to have made," Spider-Verse producer Christopher Miller recalled. "It blew us all away, including some of the best animators in the world."

"I adored the first movie and was so hyped for the second one, so getting to work with the people who actually made this masterpiece was honestly like a dream," Mutanga added.

Deadpool & Wolverine 's Returning Faces

Marvel describes the upcoming movie: "Shawn Levy directs Deadpool & Wolverine, which stars Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, and Matthew Macfadyen."

"Kevin Feige, Ryan Reynolds, Shawn Levy and Lauren Shuler Donner produce with Louis D'Esposito, Wendy Jacobson, Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, George Dewey, Simon Kinberg and Jonathon Komack Martin serving as executive producers. Deadpool & Wolverine is written by Ryan Reynolds, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, Zeb Wells and Shawn Levy."

Deadpool & Wolverine hits theaters in the United States and Canada on July 26.

