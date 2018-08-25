Did Marvel Cancel ‘Moon Knight?’

When Marvel’s November comic book solicitations were released earlier this week, fans were quick to notice that Moon Knight was a title that wasn’t among the rest of the books being solicited.

While the exclusion of a title from the monthly solicitations could because of a number of options, often times it means that the powers that be at the House of Ideas have decided not to continue putting out that book.

Judging by the official Legacy number graphic previously released by Marvel, the most recent run — written by musician-turned-writer Max Bemis and primarily drawn by Jacen Burrows — would be the ninth volume of comic books under the Moon Knight name.

After a steep decline in sales after the first issue (#188) of the current run — reportedly selling upwards of 51,000 units according to Comichron — Moon Knight had pretty consistent numbers throughout the current issue.

The remaining issues (#189 through #197) sold anywhere between 18,019 and 23,147 issues. According to Comichron, a site that uses comic book sales numbers provided by Diamond Comics Distributors, Moon Knight only broke into the Top 100 titles sold two months of the run: November 2017 (#188 & #189) and December 2017 (#190).

Should the title be canceled after all, Bemis’ run on the series featuring Marc Spector would, coincidentally enough, end with Issue #200 out this October. The full solicitation of that issue is below.

MOON KNIGHT #200

MAX BEMIS (W) • PAUL DAVIDSON & OTHERS (A)

Cover by BECKY CLOONAN

VARIANT COVER BY KEVIN NOWLAN

VARIANT COVER BY PHILIP TAN

REMASTERED VARIANT COVER BY BILL SIENKIEWICZ

B&W REMASTERED VARIANT COVER BY BILL SIENKIEWICZ

DARKEST NIGHT!

• MARC SPECTOR comes face-to-face with his demons!

• Old enemies return!

• It’s a celebration of 200 issues of the multifaceted MOON KNIGHT with an oversized anniversary issue you’d be crazy to miss!

40 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

Bemis himself seemingly confirmed the title was canceled on Twitter.

“The run ends in October (I think) with #200 and it’s not all dark and horrible, nor does it pertain entirely to me though most of it was birthed directly from my ailing (at the time) brain,” Bemis tweeted.

Fans of Spector and company shouldn’t have to wait long for more action featuring the fan-favorite character. After all, he’s slated to be partially featured as one-half of the new Arachknight character spinning out of Gerry Duggan’s Infinity Wars event.

