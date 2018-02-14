‘Doctor Who: The Thirteenth Doctor’ Series Announced by Titan Comics

The first female Doctor on Doctor Who will debut not only on television but in comics as well this fall.

Titan Comics has announced a brand new ongoing Doctor Who comic book series starring the Thirteenth Doctor, played by Jodie Whitaker in Doctor Who. The new series will be written by Jody Houser, whose credits include Orphan Black, Star Wars: Rogue One, Amazing Spider-Man: Renew Your Vows, Faith, Supergirl, and Mother Panic. She’ll be teaming with Rachel Stott, who previously worked on Titan’s The Twelfth Doctor series and who draws the new Vertigo Comics series Motherlands. Enrica Angolini (Warhammer 40,000) will color the series.

The new Doctor made her first official appearance in the 2017 Doctor Who Christmas Special “Twice Upon a Time,” regenerating from Peter Capaldi’s Twelfth Doctor. This fall, she’ll lead the new season of Doctor Who with the new showrunner and executive producer Chris Chibnall. The Doctor will be joined inDoctor Who Season 11 in the TARDIS by supporting cast members Bradley Walsh, Mandip Gill, and Tosin Cole.

Speaking to ComicBook.com ahead of the Christmas Special, outgoing showrunner Steven Moffat shared some thoughts on the transition to a new Doctor and showrunner, saying he believed fans would be more excited for the newcomers than sad about those leaving.

“I mean, truthfully, I think the audience is far more excited about welcoming in the new than sad about waving on the old,” Moffat said. “That’s the truth of it, I think. And I think that’s how I want them to feel, I want them to be excited about the future, not lingering on the past. We’ve had our day. And it was fantastic fun, but now it’s time, more than anything, to want a new Doctor and a new showrunner and see a whole new, glittering future for the show, that’s what I want to happen.”

The new Thirteenth Doctor series will lead a newly relaunched line of Doctor Who comics from Titan Comics coming later in 2018. The new line will be previewed in a Doctor Who Free Comic Book Day comic in May.

Doctor Who: The Thirteenth Doctor launches this fall.