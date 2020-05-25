Duncan Jones to Complete Moon Trilogy with New Graphic Novel

✖

Duncan Jones has established himself as one of the most unique storytellers working today, particularly through his work on films like Moon and Mute. The two cerebral sci-fi features technically serve as part of a trilogy -- and it sounds like that will soon be brought to a climactic conclusion. It was recently announced that Jones will be co-writing Madi: Once Upon a Time in the Future, an upcoming graphic novel that will be published by Z2 Comics. Z2 recently launched a Kickstarter campaign to bring the story to life, and it has already nearly quintupled its goal of $50,000. At the time of this writing, it has earned over $248,000, with twenty-five days left to go.

I'm so proud of this damn graphic novel-

MADI: ONCE UPON A TIME IN THE FUTURE!

I worked with a dream team.

I'm honestly not worthy...

You can preorder it NOW. HERE.

You can also get the first 17 pages FREE to read NOW. ALSO HERE.https://t.co/OeEyLurDaq — Duncan Jones (@ManMadeMoon) May 19, 2020

Madi: Once Upon a Time in the Future is a 260-page graphic novel centering on an eponymous protagonist, a special-ops veteran whose attempt to survive one last mission ends up with her on the run across the world from everyone she’s ever known.

Madi is co-written by Jones and Alex De Campi (Twisted Romance, Bad Girls). It will be illustrated by a slew of artists, including Chris Weston, Annie Wu, Rosemary Valero-O’Connell, Duncan Fegredo, Pia Guerra and Simon Bisley.

Backers of the Kickstarter will get an opportunity to check out Madi early, as well as get a limited-edition iteration of the book with 30 pages of additional material.

"Part of the beauty of comics, and especially graphic novels, is that you can do whatever you need to do to tell the story in your head," Jones said of finishing the trilogy in a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter. "You don't need to pre-sell based on foreign estimates, you don't need to scale down to hit the designated budget, you don't need to shave off your edges to fit your story in that round studio four-quad hole … There is an absolute purity to the storytelling in comics that comes down to the writer and the artist meeting minds and then building the final experience together."

"It's an additive collaborative experience, where ideas build on each other, rather than a subtractive one where ideas are whittled down to the most acceptable … sometimes it’s nice to let your hair down and just jam for the love of what's in your heart," Jones continued. "When I decided to go this route, I ran a poll of people’s favorite comic artists then commissioned four pages of work from the story. It taught me a lot about what I knew and what I didn’t know about the medium, and convinced me that to do it right, I needed to partner up with someone experienced. After a little poking [of] some of my comic world contacts, multiple people repeatedly pointed me towards Alex and after talking, we knew we could work together."

Will you be checking out Madi? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Madi: Once Upon a Time in the Future is set to be released in November.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.