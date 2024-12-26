Dust to Dust #1 Review: A Creepy, Slow Burn Depression Era Mystery

Of all of the periods of American history that people talk about and explore through fiction, one that is simultaneously the least represented and perhaps most fascinating is the Dust Bowl era of the Great Depression. The result of numerous factors — including severe drought and failure to use farming methods to prevent wind erosion — the Dust Bowl decimated the Great Plains across three waves starting in 1934 and, in turn led to many families abandoning their homesteads to head West seeking work. A bleak time in history, the era saw many suffer financial ruin and exposed darker realities, including class inequality. It’s that setting that Image Comics’ new series Dust to Dust occupies as it sets up a murder mystery of sorts and while the landscape may be dry, Dust to Dust #1 is anything but.

Written by J.G. Jones and Phil Bram along with art by Jones, Dust to Dust #1 introduces us to Sheriff Meadows, the lawman for the town of New Hope in Cimarron Count, Oklahoma in 1935. The town and its people are in dire shape thanks to the drought and right out of the gate, we get an idea of just how bad it is. The Olsen family is packing up what little they own to head away to California hoping for a better life. Turns out, businessman Hillard, who it is soon revealed seems to own the whole town, had been continuing to push farmers to drill for water, but each attempt was fruitless. Meanwhile, in town Meadows meets Sara Grange, a stringer photographer from Chicago who is taking pictures of the situation, looking for the next big story.

While the book is billed as a story in which a serial killer stalks the small town, the first issue doesn’t really dig too much into that. Instead, we’re getting the lay of the land and it’s an excellent narrative and visual strategy for Jones and Bram. There are a lot of little clues in the story that are set up by establishing the characters and the setting. Early on, we see the Olsen’s young son and dog come across suspicious bones near the drilling, though it’s not made clear just yet what exactly that bone is, human or animal. We also get a very clear picture of the inequity in the town when Hillard is enraged upon learning that the Olsens pulled up to head West. Turns out, Hillard — like nearly everyone in the town — owes him money and the heartless Hillard doesn’t seem to care that people are struggling. There’s even a moment in the center of town where another farmstead is being sold at auction — and seemingly a wealthy outsider is seeking to profit on the misfortune of others, which nearly starts a riot among the citizens. All of this on a backdrop of an environment that itself is hostile as the issue closes with another violent dust storm on the horizon that could very much endanger the town and the Olsens on the road.

While the story doesn’t fully drop us into the serial killer of it all just yet, it’s a fantastic issue just the same. By giving the story a full issue to set the stage, it allows for readers to settle in and even identify with the characters. There’s something distinctly human about the Olsen’s struggle and Meadows’ impossible position trying to maintain order and dignity in the dying town while simultaneously having to deal with what is essentially a corporate overlord completely removed from humanity and decency by his own greed. The story may be set in a different era, but the challenges and even potential doom that the characters face in these hard times is something reader will be able to richly understand. Visually, the issue works incredibly well due to not only the very realistic art style, but the absence of color. Jones isn’t working in black and white here, but rather shades of brown and beige, visually mimicking the dry, desolate geography of the Dust Bowl at that time. Even at that, though, the contrast between dark and light is a little unsettling as this isn’t a book that feels grimy — and given that the book will soon descend into a serial killer mystery, that lightness feels just a touch disorienting.

Overall, Dust to Dust #1 works on every level. While the series will turn into a mystery thriller, the first issue doesn’t rely on that premise to tell a good story and get the reader hooked. Instead, it’s the humanity of the characters and the challenges facing them from both without and within that make this such a strong kickoff. Pair that with the setting of a time in American history that perhaps doesn’t get enough attention in fiction and entertainment and the issue feels like the making of an incredible series.

Published by: Image Comics

On: December 25, 2024

Written by: JG Jones and Phil Bram

Art by: JG Jones

Letters by: Jackie Marzan