Exclusive Archie Comics Preview: ‘Riverdale’ #8

Archie Comics has provided ComicBook.com with an exclusive preview of Riverdale #8, out next week from the publisher.

Riverdale‘s “core four” — Archie, Jughead, Betty, and Veronica — head to New York City for the weekend in a preview from Riverdale #8, in stores November 22 from Archie Comics.

The series, which is overseen by showrunner and Archie chief creative officer Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa and set in the world of the hit CW series, may help contextualize some of what is going on in the TV show; it refers to Archie struggling to keep up with Veronica’s “high society pals,” one of whom will appear in upcoming episodes.

In the weeks to come, Graham Phillips will play Nick St. Clair, one of Veronica’s old friends and flames whose family seemingly has some business ties to Hiram and Hermione.

You can check out the pages in the attached image gallery, and the official synopsis below.

Riverdale #8 will be in stores on November 22. You can pre-order it at your local comic shop or at digital comics retailers online now.

Small town kids get a taste of big city life when the “core four” go to NYC for the weekend. Archie tries to keep up with Veronica’s high society pals, Betty and Jughead worry that their relationship may not survive outside the bubble of their hometown, and Kevin and Cheryl don’t intend to miss out on a day of mischief in the Big Apple…

Script: Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, Will Ewing

Art: Thomas Pitilli, Andre Szymanowicz, John Workman

CVR A Reg: CW Photo Cover – Betty

CVR B Var: CW Photo Cover – Veronica

On Sale Date: 11/22

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.