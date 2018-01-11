Exclusive Preview: Lovecraft Meets Lethal Weapon In ‘Vinegar Teeth’ #1

You’ve visited thousands of worlds in the realm of comics, but odds are none of them are quite like the world of Vinegar Teeth.

Prepare for an adventure like no other in Dark Horse Comics‘ new series Vinegar Teeth #1. The series is written by Damon Gentry and Troy Nixey and follows an alcoholic cop who might be scared sober thanks to being partnered with a mysterious extra-dimensional monster named Vinegar Teeth.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Getting a new partner is one thing, but getting a new partner with tentacles that literally swallows criminals whole is a whole other thing entirely. Also, good luck on agreeing on a radio station in the car.

[Start Gallery Call-to-Action Key=7126]

You’ve never seen a buddy cop adventure quite like this, and Troy Nixey and Guy Major’s art fits the insane Lovecraft meets Lethal Weapon premise perfectly. You can get a taste of the craziness you’re in for thanks to our exclusive preview of the first issue, which is located in the gallery.

Vinegar Teeth #1 is written by Damon Gentry and Troy Nixey with art by Troy Nixey and Guy Major. You can find the official description below.

“As a human being, Artie Buckle is a grade-A schmuck. But he’s a pretty damn fine cop. Good thing, because Brick City is under siege from its citizenry and only an unlikely partnership with a mysterious, tentacled, extra-dimensional being can put an end to the escalating crime problem. Thing is, there’s a danger far greater than cub scouts robbing banks . . . oh my! Across space and time lies a far greater threat, not only to Brick City but to the world! Holy crap! Can the two get past their differences and save the planet? Well, of course they can, but getting there is gonna be a helluva fun ride. An epic genre mash-up: horror, humor, crime, and science fiction!”

Vinegar Teeth #1 lands in comic shops on January 24.