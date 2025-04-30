The Power Company Recharged Builds a Formidable Team With One Glaring Weakness (Review)

A new super-team is back on the grind in the DC Universe. The Justice League may be back together to take on threats on a global scale, but there are plenty of criminals and villains out there who need to be dealt with. This is where The Power Company steps in. DC has slowly been building to The Power Company: Recharged #1 in the pages of Black Lightning and DC Power: Rise of the Power Company, and this newest one-shot brings together a collection of DC’s finest Black superheroes. Funded by Josiah Power, the Power Company all seem to be on the same page… except for Batman.

Jace Fox is our Dark Knight in The Power Company: Recharged #1, and he perfectly portrays how a Batman would act if he were recruited for something he never asked for. My only problem is that Jace leans a little too much into being the dark, brooding outsider amongst the team. Signal and Vixen are the field agents alongside Batman, but he refuses to work with them. Even Bruce Wayne has learned to work inside the confines of the Justice League, and he has several allies like Red Hood, Nightwing, and Robin. Jace Fox wants none of that, and it really brings down the positive vibes that The Power Company: Recharged is aiming for.

Black Lightning barely appears in the issue, but since he’s running oversight on the team, you would think that he’d confront Batman about his bad attitude. But nope. Josiah barely calls Batman out. That job is left up to Vixen, but she can only get so far with him. With a family being murdered by an anti-metahuman hate group, you would think our heroes would put aside their differences to change the narrative and bring the killer to justice.

Batman gets to be the conquering hero by defeating Agent Liberty alone. I understand that Batman is the big name in The Power Company, so he should get more of the spotlight, but it ends up devaluing the other members. I will say I enjoyed Agent Liberty’s costume. He looks like a mix of Captain America, Peacemaker, and Guardian from the Young Justice cartoon. With Agent Liberty defeated, we’re left with a tease of more The Power Company stories in the future. Batman gives Josiah Power the ol’ “I don’t trust you” line, but says they can call if they need him. What has Josiah done that would make Batman not trust him? If Batman is the detective he claims to be, he would have already researched everything there is to know about Josiah Power. There’s a lot of “trying too hard” going on with Batman.

Hopefully, future iterations of The Power Company flesh the team out even more, and builds them into a team that can stand side-by-side with the Justice League and Titans. Highlights of the comic are the art, and those duties are split among several A-list talents who deliver some entertaining pages. The choice of characters to start with makes sense, and they each bring something different to the team. Seeing them actually working together should have been more of a priority.

Rating: 3 out of 5

Published by DC

On April 30, 2025

Written by Bryan Edward Hill

Art by Khary Randolph, Alitha Martinez, Norm Rapmund, Ray Anthony Height, Studio Skye Tiger

Colors by Emilio Lopez, Alex Guimaraes

Letters by AndWorld Design