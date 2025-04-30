Marvel x Godzilla Unleashes Not One But Two New All-Powerful Venoms

Godzilla has been on a rampage in the Marvel Universe, fighting against the Fantastic Four and the Incredible Hulk respectively in the first two issues of this titanic crossover. When it was announced that the King of the Monsters would be crossing the path of Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, fans wondered how Peter Parker would stack up to the popular kaiju. Wearing the alien symbiote in this story, many fans of both franchises could see where this comic was going but what readers might not have seen coming is another story. Not only do readers see one new Venom born, but two.

In Godzilla Vs. Spider-Man, we enter this new universe that imagines the King of the Monsters being a fixture in the Marvel Universe. Peter even references the events of the previous issue that saw the lizard king taking on the Incredible Hulk, eventually leaving the scene to return to the sea. In this latest comic, we focus on Spidey as he’s fresh off of Secret Wars’ Battleworld, harboring the black alien suit. Unfortunately, the symbiote still has its weakness to sonic attacks, which Godzilla makes good use of. Retreating from Peter, the alien suit that eventually becomes Venom finds its next best host, Godzilla itself.

Marvel x Toho

Godzilla Venom Arrives

With a new “Godzilla Venom” rampaging across New York City, Peter Parker quickly snags some sonic technology, along with returning to his traditional red and blue suit, to fight against this kaiju fusion. While Spidey is successful in separating the two, the symbiote now has the power of the king of the monsters flowing through its veins and wants Godzilla back in its thrall. The lizard king is able to use its atomic breath to blast away the symbiote, seemingly defeating it in a way that hadn’t been seen in the original universe.

Now that Godzilla has been freed from the alien suit, the lizard king returns to the depths as Peter lets out a sigh of relief. Luckily, the story doesn’t end here in more ways than one. The popular kaiju still has to tangle with the Mighty Thor, the Uncanny X-Men, and the Marvel Universe as a whole to cap off the crossover. In a surprise twist, the latest crossover issue ends with a post-credits scene that will throw readers for a loop.

God Venom Rises

In the wildest twist of the issue, we see none other than Eddie Brock taking pictures of the carnage that was caused by the Godzilla/Spider-Man encounter. Trying to score photos to ruin Peter Parker’s life, Brock encounters the symbiote but this time around, the alien suit is far stronger than what we came to know in the original Marvel Universe. The symbiote now has the powers of both Spider-Man and Godzilla, latching itself to Eddie to create a new entity known as “God Venom” which you can see below.

marvel x toho

Want to see what this Marvel crossover has in store for Godzilla?