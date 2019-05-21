These Massive Comic Bundle Deals Are 20% Better with an Exclusive Code

Fanatical is known for their digital gaming deals, but they’re kicking off a new era today with digital comic bundles for Titan Comics’ legendary Tank Girl and a wide range of titles from Dynamite Comics. Both bundle sales feature thousands of pages of entertainment for next to nothing, but they’re going to be 20% cheaper for ComicBook.com readers that use the code COMICBOOKDOTCOM at checkout.

The Dynamite Comics bundle is available here and includes $210 worth of digital comics (in your choice of DRM-free PDF or EPUB format) for prices that range from $1 to $15 depending on how many of the 98 comics you want in your bundle (Includes A Game of Thrones, Bob’s Burgers, Xena: Warrior Princess, The Librarians, and more). The Tank Girl bundle is available here for the same price and includes a maximum of 41 comics (a $182.59 value). Note that the coupon code expires 7pm EST (4pm PST) on June 3rd and cannot be used in conjunction with any other coupon. A description for each of the bundles is available below.

Dynamite Comics Bundle: From a hugely popular action RPG video game to a captivating HBO TV series, the Dynamite Comics Bundle features a huge roster from creative writers including Mark Waid, Garth Ennis and Daniel Abraham.

Experience a unique take on long-standing game franchises with Killer Instinct (series #1-6), Path of Exile (#1-4) and Fruit Ninja; see your favorite TV shows in a new light with Xena: Warrior Princess 2016 (#1-4), A Game of Thrones (#1-4), and Bob’s Burgers (#1-5 mini-series); or lose yourself in an unfamiliar franchise to your usual library with Art of Atari, Swordquest (#0-5) and The Librarians (#1-4).

Tank Girl Bundle: The Tank Girl Comics Bundle, brought to you by Titan Comics, brings together the work of British comics writer Alan Martin with up to 41 comics from the ever-popular Tank Girl franchise.

Set in a futuristic Australia, but with contemporary British pop culture as a heavy influence throughout, Rebecca Buck AKA Tank Girl is a rebellious outback anarchist who lives life to the full, the dangerous and, most of all, in her own tank/home.

Expect surrealist artwork across a dark action-adventure narrative, with both colorful and classic black and white editions to choose from across three tiers.

