Disney’s Power Rangers Rival Finally Coming to Disney+ Soon

It seems like it’s been a long time coming, but the moment is finally here. While the Power Rangers series is still in development at Disney, the show’s rival is finally debuting in just a few days. So while Power Rangers fans still have a bit of waiting ahead of them, this new series might help to tide them over in the interim—and it might also serve as a peek behind the curtain of the new Power Rangers reboot, giving fans an idea of what they can expect.

Early last year, Disney and production company MGA Entertainment revealed that they were teaming up to bring a new series to Disney XD and Disney+, Armorsaurs. The show immediately earned some Power Rangers comparisons, as well as some to Dino-Riders, an animated series that dropped all the way back in 1988. Those comparisons are spot on, getting fans even more excited for this new series. Armorsaurs centers around the adventures of a team of teen pilots as they attempt to defend and protect Earth from an alien invasion. Thanks to a genetic condition, these teens are more than able to step up to the task, as each bonds with a unique armored dinosaur. It’s sort of like Pacific Rim, but with dinosaurs, as they form a deep connection, utilizing their skills to keep Earth safe from invasion. And yes, there is a matching color scheme for each pair.

What Sets Armorsaurs Apart?

Reviews have only just started to trickle in for the new series, but seem fairly positive at this point. One fan said, “Armorsaurs is truly a fun show to get into the story is very engaging and the characters are really likeable and you root for them indeed not to mention the awesome fight and action scenes in this show and kickass theme song that comes with now you’ll definitely get into and love this series the kids will most likely get into it.”

The series, which is adapted from a Korean show called Armored Saurus, is mixing animated footage with live-action footage, creating something new and unique that hopefully fans will enjoy. Armorsaurs stars Michael Dorn (Star Trek), Julien Kang (High Kick!), Yvonne Chapman (Avatar: The Last Airbender), Andrew Russell (Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir), Jailen Bates (WITS Academy), and Avianna Mynhier (The Walking Dead) alongside acting newcomers Jacob Makabi, Derrick Kwak, and Sade Louise.

Are you looking forward to Armorsuars?