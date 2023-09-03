Marvel Introducing Dinosaur Avengers in Fantastic Four

Those on the Fantastic Four have crossed paths with plenty of antagonists in their time as part of Marvel's First Family. The group's latest opponents, however, may be the most unique as of yet. Friday, Marvel unveiled the Dinosaur Avengers, versions of Earth's Mightiest Heroes on a planet where they've been turned into dinosaurs.

"Meet Brachiosaurus Iron Man, Lambeosaurus Captain Marvel, Quetzalcoatlus Black Widow, and more in a special first look at FANTASTIC FOUR (2022) #12," Marvel says of the upcoming title. "One page finds the Fantastic Four investigating a mysterious phenomenon in the woods, only to get sucked inside. In another page, they find themselves trapped in a glowing cage as the dinosaur Avengers descend on them. Elsewhere, the human Avengers face four extremely angry and confused dinosaurs with fantastic-and very familiar-super-powers."

This special first look at ‘Fantastic Four’ #12 (on sale October 4) introduces dinosaur Avengers from a parallel world! Behold a battle of Jurassic proportions and read more now: https://t.co/xrWouVBC7w pic.twitter.com/XX1jXhNBHw — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) September 1, 2023

The latest Fantastic Four run has been one of Marvel's most unique stories, coming from the mind of Ryan North and Iban Coello. The series also features covers from the legendary Alex Ross.

"When I was a kid reading comics, I loved Alex Ross especially, and my brother would tease me about it," North told ComicBook.com when Fantastic Four was announced. "At the same time, I had just gotten my driver's license. In order to drive his car, I needed car insurance, and car insurance is expensive when you're a teenager with no income. I forget how this started, but my brother would tease me by doing impressions of me writing a letter to my favorite artist Alex Ross and saying, 'Dear Mr. Ross, I love your work, would you please pay for my car insurance?' He would relentlessly do this bit."

He continued: "I texted my brother recently like, 'You will not believe what Alex Ross is doing. He didn't buy me car insurance, but he is doing covers for my Fantastic Four comic.' That's a joke for two people, but this is all to say I'm super thrilled. He's a gifted artist, and the very idea that he'll be drawing stuff that comes from my writing feels like a fairy tale."

Fantastic Four #12, complete with the Dinosaur Avengers, hits the shelves at your local comic store on October 4th.