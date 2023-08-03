Fantastic Four Reboot Rumored to Have Cast Vanessa Kirby and Joseph Quinn as Sue and Johnny Storm

Vanessa Kirby and Joseph Quinn are rumored to be playing Sue and Johnny Storm in Marvel's Fantastic Four Reboot

Marvel's Fantastic Four reboot is reportedly coming down to some official casting decisions. A new episode of The Hot Mic has reported the scoops that Mission: Impossible actress Vanessa Kirby is upwards of "95%" confirmed to play Sue Storm (aka The Invisible Woman), while Stranger Things star Joseph Quinn is about 80-90% confirmed to be playing Johnny Storm, aka The Human Torch.

Jeff Sneider claims that Vanessa Kirby is the one that Marvel Studios is building the film around, having landed her first.

Developing Story...