Fantastic Four Fan Art Sees Joseph Quinn as Human Torch After Recent MCU Rumors

Marvel Studios has been developing a reboot of the Fantastic Four franchise since Disney got the rights back after they purchased 20th Century Fox. It has been a few years since the studio announced that they were working on a reboot, and they have already gone through two directors, with the last one sticking with the project. If recent rumors are to be believed, Marvel Studios is getting ready to cast the film with Vanessa Kirby (Mission: Impossible), Matt Smith (Morbius), and Joseph Quinn (Stranger Things) at the top of the list to play Sue Storm, Reed Richards, and John Storm, respectively. The latter of which has been a fan favorite to land the role, and now that he's officially rumored to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Johnny Storm / Human Torch, one artist has created a new design that shows off how he could look as the iconic character in the MCU.

Joseph Quinn Human Torch Fan Art

An artist on Instagram who goes by the handle of @Mizuriau created a new concept that shows how the rumored Fantastic Four contender could look as Johnny Storm / Human Torch. In the fan art, Quinn gets the character's classic costume, and it even shows off his extraordinary flaming abilities. While we don't have any confirmation that Quinn has joined the upcoming Fantastic Four reboot, this fun design shows off the fantastic possibilities. You can check out the fan art below.

Marvel Studios Boss on Fantastic Four's MCU Future

Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige recently revealed that the Fantastic Four will be an essential part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the future. Feige didn't give any more details about what he means, but it's certainly exciting to hear as a fan of Marvel's first family.

"Well, we talked a little bit about Secret Wars. We talked about [Avengers: The] Kang Dynasty as related to [Ant-Man and the Wasp:] Quantumania. The only other one in terms of me personally and my 23-year history is the Fantastic Four," Feige said in a previous interview. "We sort of talked about mutants and that whole aspect to the Marvel world, but Fantastic Four is the foundation for everything that came after in the comics. There's certainly been versions of it [on screen], but never inhabiting the storytelling of the MCU. And that's something that is really exciting for us. People will start to hear more about that soon. We plan on that being a big pillar of the MCU going forward, just the way they've been in the comics for 50 or 60 years."

Matt Shakman (WandaVision) is helming the Fantastic Four reboot with no actors officially signed on to play Marvel's first family. Fantastic Four expected to arrive in theaters on May 2, 2025. Stay tuned to ComicBook.com for more updates on Joseph Quinn, Human Torch and the future of the MCU as we learn it!

What do you think about Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm / Human Torch? Do you like the Fantastic Four fan art? Let us know in the comments below or by hitting up our writer @NateBrail on Twitter!