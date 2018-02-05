Exclusive Mignolaverse Previews: ‘Koshchei’ and ‘Rasputin’

Dark Horse has provided ComicBook.com with exclusive previews for this week’s Mignolaverse titles Rasputin: Voice of the Dragon #4 and Koshchei the Deathless #2.

“Years before he adopted the infant Hellboy, young Trevor Bruttenholm was already involved in the struggle against the forces of darkness,” teased Rasputin co-writer Chris Roberson. “In the early days of WWII, Trevor’s search for the mysterious ‘Master’ in charge of the Nazis’ occult forces has lead him behind enemy lines in occupied France, but when he finds himself surrounded by a squad of undead cyborg soldiers controlled by the sinister masked scientist Karl Ruprecht Kroenen, the odds of him successfully completing his mission look increasingly bleak…”

Roberson and Mignola did Rasputin with the art team of Christopher Mitten and Dave Stewart; Mignola wrote Koshchei himself, with Stewart on colors and art by Ben Stenbeck.

“It’s always a pleasure working with Ben,” Mignola told ComicBook.com. “There is a subtle thing he does—a weird charm he brings to things that I can’t quite explain, but it’s wonderful and unique. He’s been wanting to do this book for a long time and I think it shows.”

You can check out the official solicitation text for the issues below. Both comics will be on sale on Wednesday both at comic shops everywhere and on the Dark Horse app.

Rasputin: Voice of the Dragon #4

Mike Mignola (W), Chris Roberson (W), Christopher Mitten (A), Dave Stewart (C), Mike Huddleston (Cover), Vanesa Del Rey (variant cover)

OSD: 02/07/2018

Bruttenholm and Sandhu’s mission to uncover the evasive “Master” behind the Nazis occult experiments is derailed when they fall into the clutches of their enemy.



Koshchei the Deathless #2

Mike Mignola (W/cover), Ben Stenbeck (A), Dave Stewart (C)

OSD: 02/07/2017

Sent to kill Hellboy by the Baba Yaga in Darkness Calls, Koshchei the Deathless hinted at a long and tragic life before being enslaved to the Russian witch.

Now, in a pub somewhere in Hell, Koshchei tells Hellboy about a dangerous mission when the witch sent him to hunt and destroy the last dragons before their eggs hatch.

Mignola returns to Hell and to the bizarre folklore that’s filled some of his greatest books, reuniting with one of his favorite collaborators, Ben Stenbeck (Frankenstein Underground, Witchfinder: In The Service of Angels, Baltimore).