BOOM! Reveals New Folklords Trailer and Dan Mora Variant Cover (Exclusive)

The dynamo team of writer Matt Kindt (Grass Kings, Black Badge) and artist Matt Smith (Hellboy & the BPRD: Long Night at Goloski, Lake of Fire) are about to introduce readers to a whole new world in their new series Folklords, and you can see what all the fuss is about with this exclusive new trailer. Folklords follows a young man named Ansel, who floors everyone of his friends when he decides to try and find the mythical and legendary Folklords, something his village has forbidden. Others attempt to deter him, but if he wants to figure out what these otherworldly visions he keeps having truly are, he’s going to have to make this happen, whether the town wants him to or not.

You can check out the full trailer for the new series in the video above, but that’s not all we’ve got for you, as you can also check out the brand new variant cover by Dan Mora (Once & Future, Klaus) below. Mora’s variant cover features a glimpse of the book’s full cast with a looming evil overhead, and as you can see below will come in both standard and black and white versions.

Matt Smith designed the book’s main cover, while another variant will be done by Duncan Fegredo, and you can find the official description for Folklords #1 below.

“In a world of magic and monsters, Ansel is an outsider haunted by visions of well-pressed suits and modern technology. When it comes time for him to declare his Quest on his 18th birthday, Ansel decides to seek out a legend that is only spoken in hushed whispers—the Folklords—hoping they can explain his visions…but looking for the Folklords is expressly forbidden, and going on a rogue quest is punishable by death. What will Ansel risk to find answers to the questions and visions that have set him apart his entire life?”

Folklords #1 hits comic stores on November 13th.

