Scrapper and Strays Take On SMITE in New Scrapper #5 Preview

Image Comics' new issue of Scrapper, the comic series from Gears of War creator Cliff Bleszinski, co-writer Alex de Campi, and other talents is already approaching its penultimate issue with Scrapper #5 set to be released in just a few days on November 15th. Ahead of that new chapter's release, we at ComicBook.com have gotten an exclusive first look at what's in store for hero dog Scrapper and his stray companions as the unlikely group take on SMITE to save their buddies and thwart a mind-control scheme.

Scrapper #4 left off with Scrapper learning more of his past after teaming up with stray cats thought to be long gone from New Verona. After enlisting the help of Renée, Scrapper, armed with his coat and collar once more, set off with his new feline friends to free Daisy and Tank from a SMITE lab which was found to be guarded by robotic dogs seemingly meant to be upgraded versions of himself and other SMITE experiments. In our preview of Scrapper #5, we see Scrapper's encounter with these mechanical canines kick off with a flurry of rockets and lasers.

Scrapper is the first foray into comics for its creator, Bleszinski, who's best known for his work on the Gears of Wars series as well as projects born from his now shuttered studio Boss Key Productions such as LawBreakers and Radical Heights. In an exclusive interview with ComicBook.com, Bleszinski spoke of his inspirations for Scrapper which come partially from his own past and present pets but also from a desire to fill a dog-shaped void in the superhero market.

"There's never really been a badass dog superhero in my opinion," Bleszinski said. "The question that I ask everybody is, 'what happens when the kids who love Paw Patrol get a little bit older and outgrow it?' And there's really room for something that's very Don Bluth style in the market, in my opinion."

You can check out our full interview with Bleszinski here, and you can see what awaits in Scrapper #5 in the pages previewed below. Scrapper #5 will be out on November 15th with one final issue arriving afterwards on December 13th. This fifth issue is written by Cliff Bleszinski and Alex de Campi with Alex de Campi also providing the lettering. Ryan Kelly and Jordie Bellaire are responsible for the artwork, and the cover shown below is from Juan Ferreyra.