Marvel Reveals Details on 2023 Free Comic Book Day Titles

Marvel Comics has revealed new details on its plethora of titles available for this year's Free Comic Book Day. The publisher typically releases more than one comic for FCBD, and this year's offerings include some of the biggest characters and franchises. 2023 will see two FCBD Gold titles and two FCBD Silver titles. The Gold comics are Avengers/X-Men #1 and Spider-Man/Venom #1, with the Silver comics featuring Marvel's Voices #1 and Spidey and His Amazing Friends #1 based on the Disney Junior animated series. Marvel also revealed the first look at pages from some of these titles.

The next stage in the X-Men's Krakoa era begins with Fall of X. A pair of stories in Free Comic Book Day 2023: Avengers/X-Men #1 will lay the stepping stones for the upcoming saga. X-Men masterminds Gerry Duggan and Joshua Cassara give fans a peek at the drama to come at this year's Hellfire Gala and reveal the surprising fate of Captain Krakoa, which was Cyclops' secret persona. Then, artist Javier Garrón joins Duggan for a story that features the rise of Stark Sentinels and lays the groundwork for an uncanny new team book launching later this year. Marvel is also promising a preview of Jonathan Hickman and Valerio Schiti's upcoming mystery project. The first time fans heard about Hickman and Schiti collaborating together came at San Diego Comic-Con. A simple piece of teaser artwork was released, featuring the phrase, "What Happens When the Powers That Be Meet the Natural Order of Things?" The only other key information was that the series would launch in 2023. Since then, we've seen character designs that hint at a project featuring Doctor Strange.

Next up is Free Comic Book Day 2023: Spider-Man/Venom #1. Zeb Wells and Patrick Gleason will unleash the full fury of Peter Parker's new spidey suit and reveal the exciting plans for one of Spider-Man's fiercest foes. Then witness a symbiote experiment gone horribly wrong and the creation of a terrifying new enemy for Venom in a story by writer Al Ewing and new Venom artist CAFU. Plus a surprising preview of a new Marvel saga on the horizon by two of Marvel's top creators.

Free Comic Book Day 2023: Marvel's Voices #1 invites readers to the groundbreaking and critically acclaimed Marvel's Voices series, which spotlights creators and characters across Marvel's diverse and ever-evolving universe. The book will include a range of stories from previous Marvel's Voices issues that star Ms. Marvel, Luke Cage, Wave, and more! Plus a brand-new Ironheart adventure by writer John Jennings and Paris Alleyne that debuts her deadly new nemesis, Khem.

Finally, swing into an adventure with Spidey, Ghost-Spider, and Miles Morales in Free Comic Book Day 2023: Spidey & His Amazing Friends #1. The trio faces off against Green Goblin, Doc Ock, and more in this special one-shot. Filled with easy-to-read comic stories based on the hit Disney Junior show, this book is perfect for the youngest readers aged 5-7. Young fans will even be able to test their wall-crawling skills with thrilling interactive activity pages.

Continue reading for a look at the covers and preview pages for the FCBD titles below, which will be available in comic book stores in May.