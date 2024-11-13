G.I. Joe #1 Review – A G.I. Joe Fan’s Dream Come True

The Energon Universe has been a truly special thing to watch, and the universe continues to grow and expand with the highly anticipated launch of G.I. Joe #1. After four stellar mini-series focused on key characters like Duke, Cobra Commander, Destro, and Scarlett, it’s time to get the team together and hit the ground running, and that’s exactly what G.I. Joe #1 delivers. Joshua Williamson, Tom Reilly, Jordie Bellaire, and Rus Wooton have brought big action and even bigger stakes to the series while also investing in the key relationships and personalities that give the series and the franchise overall its heart and soul. G.I. Joe finds the right mix of nostalgia and classic concepts to coincide with its modern themes and storytelling, and it’s a promising first step for the series.

A Team Effort

Part of the fun of a G.I. Joe book is the vast roster of characters to choose from, and there’s a classic quality to the team’s opening lineup. Duke is joined by Rock ‘N Roll, Stalker, Cover Girl, and Clutch, with the biggest swerve being Baroness. Baroness adds a lot to the issue from the very beginning, adding some welcome chaos and friction to the team.

Williamson’s Duke remains the foundational anchor for the rest of the team and the book as a whole, as he’s the only person who really understands what’s at stake and has a personal attachment to it. Duke’s even-keeled personality also helps the other personalities to shine all the brighter, though I could probably use at least one additional bigger personality in the mix in a perfect world.

That said, it’s a small nitpick, and each member of the current lineup brings something special to the table, either in regards to skillsets or banter opportunities. While I wouldn’t have pegged Clutch as a must-have initially, one issue in he’s already become one of my favorite parts of the team. It doesn’t hurt that Reilly, Bellaire, and Wooton absolutely kill the team’s introductory sequence, showcasing each Joe’s style and personality and a quick jump into their history over the course of two panels each.

The Villains and the Wildcard

It’s not just about the heroes of course, as the villains are just as important to making this engine movie. Cobra Commander has rarely looked so menacing, and the interactions with Destro are some of the issue’s best. Both sides then collide in a thrilling fight that hits on all fronts, shifting from close-quarters mayhem to bombastic clashes atop a Cobra F.A.N.G. that feels like it jumped right out of the cartoon.

That’s preceded by one of the sleekest throwdowns in recent memory, as the newest franchise addition Risk goes full John Wick and owns a security force with nothing but his fists. The fight is depicted in alternating swaths of bright purples and yellows and stands out from everything else in the issue, which is impressive given the already high bar in place. Topping things off is an ending that looks to shatter any preconceived notions you have about the book or its cast, and it will be interesting to see how that develops moving forward.

G.I. Joe #1 is quintessential Joe at its best and feels like a love letter to the franchise’s roots in a way that still moves the franchise forward into the modern-day themes and storytelling fans have come to expect from the Energon Universe. Whether you’re a longtime fan or someone looking to jump in for the first time, you can’t go wrong with G.I. Joe #1, and the future only looks brighter from here.

Rating: 4.5 out of 5

Published By: Skybound and Image Comics

Written By: Joshua Williamson

Artwork By: Tom Reilly

Colored By: Jordie Bellaire

Lettered By: Rus Wooton

