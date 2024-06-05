Scarlett #1 Review: One G.I. Joe Icon Begins the Energon Era in Style

Comic book readers have entered a new era of G.I. Joe with the Energon Universe at Skybound Entertainment, and that world is set to expand once again. Following Duke and Cobra Commander, it's time to shine a spotlight on another iconic Joe character in Scarlett, with the all-star team of writer Kelly Thompson, artist Marco Ferrari, colorist Lee Loughridge, and letterer Rus Wooton at the helm. Much like those earlier series, Scarlett maintains its focus on the core character while fleshing out their world and crafting a captivating spy thriller unto itself. That results in a brilliant encapsulation of who Scarlett is as both a soldier and human being, and it's a depiction that should win over new and longtime fans alike.

The versatility of the series and its lead is omnipresent in the first half, kicking off with a slick opening sequence that fans of spy classics will love. Ferrari and Loughridge bring an elegance and sleekness to these opening pages and then effortlessly pivot to the frenetic throwdown that follows, and this is the first of several shifts throughout the issue that the team combines seamlessly.

(Photo: Skybound)

Those shifts are effective for a number of reasons, as they provide key context to Scarlett's mindset and the bond she shares with Jinx. Those moments help the action set pieces that follow to land with greater impact, including one towards the end that offers a superb showcase of Scarlett's immense skillset. Scarlett is every bit the powerhouse you'd expect, and that brings her into some elite company that fans may lose their minds to see.

None of this works however if you don't form some sort of attachment to the character behind the codename, and Thompson keeps Shana O'Hara front and center despite the chaos that surrounds her. Even in the opening pages, Thompson gives fans a crystal clear concept of what Scarlett will and will not tolerate, and military protocol will always take second place to directly saving and affecting human lives.

As we move to the Jinx-sized void in Scarlett's life, we see examples of their bond and their relationship in small moments that still carry a sizable impact. Some of these moments also recontextualize previous scenes, and will likely continue to do so as the story moves ahead. The partnership between Scarlett and Jinx adds a compelling layer to both fan favorites, and given this issue's final page, that dynamic will grow more intriguing as it grows more complex.

The Energon Universe hasn't struck out yet with its G.I. Joe cast, and Scarlett maintains their outstanding batting average, delivering a fantastic showcase that expands its character in rich ways yet also serves as a reminder of why so many loved Scarlett for several decades already.

Published by Image Comics

On June 5, 2024

Written by Kelly Thompson

Art by Marco Ferrari

Colors by Lee Loughridge

Letters by Rus Wooton

Cover by Marco Ferrari and Lee Loughridge