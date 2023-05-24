George R.R. Martin's Wild Cards: Now & Then First Look (Exclusive)

George R.R. Martin's Wild Cards universe expands with its first original graphic novel. Written by New York Times bestselling author Carrie Vaughn, and featuring art by Eisner-nominated Renae De Liz, George R.R. Martin's Wild Cards: Now & Then offers a new point of entry into the Wild Cards superhero universe, which Martin has been editing and overseeing 1987 (and which has long been in development as a live-action television series, most recently at Peacock). Gorge R.R. Martin's Wild Cards: Now & Then focuses on two heroes whose actions are unexpectedly called into question by government actors. Here's the official synopsis from the publisher, Bantam Books:

"In 1946, an alien virus ravaged the world, its results as random as a hand of cards. Those infected either draw the black queen and die, draw an ace and receive superpowers, or draw the joker and are bizarrely mutated.

Over a year ago, the U.N.'s Committee for Extraordinary Interventions sent ace heroes Ana Cortez and Kate Brandt—Earth Witch and Curveball—to Brazil to investigate Aurora Mission, a charity that claimed to provide education and medical care for those affected by the Wild Card virus. But local ace and activist Gabriel Silva reported abuses. Ana and Kate helped him get to the truth, which turned out to be far more sinister than anyone expected.

Ana and Kate thought that case was closed, but now a Brazilian official has questions. Did they do the right thing or overreach their authority? The case amply demonstrates that, even in a world of incredible powers, there will always be victims.

Written by New York Times bestselling author Carrie Vaughn with art by Eisner-nominated creator Renae De Liz, this dynamic story gives readers a new look into the Wild Cards universe, and shows how even those with great powers have their limits."

ComicBook.com can exclusively share 11 pages of George R.R. Martin's Wild Cards: Now & Then, which you can see below. Gorge R.R. Martin's Wild Cards: Now & Then goes on sale July 25th.