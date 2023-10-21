DC Announces a New Valentine's Day One-Shot With the Best Title Ever

DC is leaning into romance in a hilarious way in 2024. On Friday, DC's January 2024 solicitations unveiled the first details surrounding DC's How to Lose a Guy Gardner in 10 Days, a new 80-page one-shot that will be published just in time for Valentine's Day. The standalone issue will revolve around a number of characters going on dates — successful or otherwise — within the DC Universe. As the solicitation reveals, that will include work from Marguerite Sauvage, Dennis Hopeless, Brandt and Stein, and more. How to Lose a Guy Gardner in 10 Days is complete with a main cover from Amanda Conner (leaning into the issue's pun-filled title, which might be the publisher's best since this summer's G'nort's Illustrated Swimsuit Edition), and variant covers by Ariel Diaz, Christian Ward, and Dustin Nguyen.

DC'S HOW TO LOSE A GUY GARDNER IN 10 DAYS

Written by MARGUERITE SAUVAGE, DENNIS HOPELESS, AARON WALTKE, BRENDAN HAY, GEORGE MANN, DANNY LORE, ALEX GALER, and others

Art by MARGUERITE SAUVAGE, IVAN SHAVRIN, M.L. SANAPO, BALDEMAR RIVAS, TED BRANDT & RO STEIN, LEONARDO RODRIGUES, and others

Cover by AMANDA CONNER

Variant cover by ARIEL DIAZ

Variant cover by CHRISTIAN WARD

1:25 variant cover by DUSTIN NGUYEN

$9.99 US | 80 pages | Prestige | One-Shot | (all covers are card stock)

ON SALE 2/6/24

Romance is rarely a simple affair—love is almost always followed by some sort of conflict. Whether you're Plastic Man twisting yourself into knots trying to please someone, or the Flash traveling back in time to make a catastrophic 50 first dates perfect, or even a lonely robot who just can't seem to find love unless it's mail from a computer screen, like Red Tornado, love actually is…a pain in the 27 dresses. So in the grand tradition of these dating conundrums a la rom-coms of the '90s and '00s, we are proud to present eight new stories about love and trying to find it in this zany world.

Who Plays Guy Gardner in the DCU?

Earlier this year, it was confirmed that Guy will be making his live-action debut in James Gunn's Superman: Legacy, portrayed by fan-favorite actor and frequent Gunn collaborator Nathan Fillion. It is unclear at this point where and how Fillion will reprise his role in the larger "reset" DC Universe, but it sounds like he's excited by the possibility of the new universe.

"James tends to put old actors he's worked with before in his new movies, and that's something I fully support," Fillion teased to ComicBook.com in an interview earlier this year. "I would never say no to James Gunn. I can say that."

Will you be picking up DC's How to Lose a Guy Gardner in 10 Days?

As mentioned above, DC's How to Lose a Guy Gardner in 10 Days will be released wherever comics are sold on Tuesday, Feburary 6th.