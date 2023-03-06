Grant Morrison Joins Marvel's X-Men 60th Anniversary Live Virtual Event

Legendary comic book creator Grant Morrison is returning to Marvel in celebration of the X-Men's 60th anniversary. Marvel revamped the X-Men line when Morrison took on the writing duties of the retitled New X-Men in 2001, penning over 40 issues in New X-Men #114-154. Gone were the colorful superhero costumes that fans had become accustomed to, replaced with big puffy leather jackets that heavily featured the yellow X-Men logo on the front. Some of the big storylines that took place during Morrison's run included the introduction of Xorn (who was supposed to be Magneto) and the slaughter of mutants on the island nation of Genosha. Morrison will be joined by some of the greatest creators to ever work on the X-Men later this month when X-Men: 60 Uncanny Years premieres.

The live virtual event is scheduled for Thursday, March 16th at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT. Fans can hear from some of the icons of X-Men lore with live interviews, fan Q&As, giveaways, exclusive announcements, and more. Marvel Unlimited Annual and Annual Plus members are eligible to register and attend this exclusive event for free. The other list of creators joining Grant Morrison includes Chris Claremont, Walt and Louise Simonson, Rob Liefeld, Marc Silvestri, Gerry Duggan, Jonathan Hickman, and more. As an added bonus, special guests from X-Men: The Animated Series (Eric Lewald and Julia Lewald) and writer Beau DeMayo of the upcoming X-Men '97 animated series for Disney+ will relive epic moments and share the secrets behind your favorite X-Men characters. Current Marvel Unlimited Annual or Annual Plus members can RSVP for the event. If you. need to sign up or upgrade your Marvel Unlimited Annual or Annual plus tier, you can go to marvel.com/xmen60event.

(Photo: Marvel Comics)

Marvel Reveals Alex Ross' Covers for Avengers and X-Men Anniversaries

ComicBook.com exclusively shared the X-Men and Avengers 60th anniversary variant covers by artist Alex Ross, which were revealed at ComicsPro. They both commemorate the X-Men and Avengers 60th anniversaries and will also serve as variant covers for upcoming issues this year. Both harken back to the past of both franchises, with the X-Men cover homaging Jim Lee's gatefold cover of 1991's X-Men #1 with Chris Claremont. The X-Men team of Cyclops, Wolverine, Iceman, Rogue, Psylocke, Gambit, Colossus, Beast, Archangel, Storm, Jean Grey, and Professor X are shown attacking Magneto.

As for the Avengers cover, it features Earth's Mightiest Heroes assembling, with just about every member of the Avengers from the '80s and '90s depicted, with Captain America leading the charge. Along with mainstays Iron Man, Thor, and Hulk, we have Black Panther, Monica Rambeau in her Captain Marvel costume, Black Knight, Starfox, Mar-Vell, Falcon, Moondragon, Giant-Man, She-Hulk, Hercules, Scarlet Witch, Wonder Man, Namor, Tigra, Stingray, and many more.