Marvel Announces X-Men: 60 Uncanny Years Live Virtual Event

There's no better way to celebrate 60 years of the X-Men than by revisiting the history of the franchise with some of its biggest creators. The first issue of Uncanny X-Men by legendary creators Stan Lee and Jack Kirby debuted in 1963. Since then, the X-Men have become household names thanks to thousands of comic book issues, live-action TV shows, fan-favorite animated series, blockbuster films, and toy collections. 2023 signals the 60th anniversary of the X-Men, and Marvel Comics is giving subscribers of Marvel Unlimited the opportunity to take a journey through the history of mutantkind with a behind-the-scenes virtual event in March.

The X-Men: 60 Uncanny Years live virtual event kicks off on Thursday, March 16th at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT. Fans can go hear from some of the icons of X-Men lore with live interviews, fan Q&As, giveaways, exclusive announcements, and more. Marvel Unlimited Annual and Annual Plus members are eligible to register and attend this exclusive event for free.

Some of the creators that will be on hand for X-Men: 60 Uncanny Years includes Chris Claremont, Walt and Louise Simonson, Rob Liefeld, Marc Silvestri, Gerry Duggan, Jonathan Hickman, and more. As an added bonus, special guests from X-Men: The Animated Series (Eric Lewald and Julia Lewald) and writer Beau DeMayo of the upcoming X-Men '97 animated series for Disney+ will relive epic moments and share the secrets behind your favorite X-Men characters. Current Marvel Unlimited Annual or Annual Plus members can RSVP for the event. If you. need to sign up or upgrade your Marvel Unlimited Annual or Annual plus tier, you can go to marvel.com/xmen60event.

(Photo: Marvel Comics)

X-Men: Before the Fall One-Shots Announced

Marvel released new details on a set of four one-shots that will lead directly into the next era of X-Men comics. Fall of X was first announced at New York Comic Con and follows on the building blocks laid out by Jonathan Hickman in House of X and Powers of X. This next chapter in the Krakoa era comes after Marvel's Merry Mutants secluded themselves on the sovereign island nation, lost a valuable ally in Moira MacTaggert, and swept up in Judgment Day. Coming on the heels of Sins of Sinister, Fall of X will answer some of the fans' most pressing questions like "Can Krakoa last forever?"

Before the Fall titles run between May and July and will tie up long-simmering plotlines, reintroduce major players, and put all the pieces in place for the dramatic events of the third annual Hellfire Gala, which will also reveal the results of this year's X-Men Vote. The voting kicks off tomorrow. Some of your favorite X-Men characters will be featured in four X-Men: Before the Fall one-shots. Si Spurrier and Phil Noto deliver X-Men: Before the Fall – Sons of X #1, teasing a Legion vs. Nimrod story with Nightcrawler a prisoner of Orchis; X-Men: Before the Fall – Heralds of Apocalypse #1 by Al Ewing and Luca Pizzari brings Apocalypse back into the fold following X of Swords; X-Men: Before the Fall – Mutant First Strike #1 by Steve Orlando and Valentina Pinti features Jean Grey, Cyclops, and Bishop; and Kieron Gillen and Paco Medina's X-Men: Before the Fall – Sinister Four #1 springboards out of the Sins of Sinister aftermath and focuses on the four Sinister clones.