Grendel Continues the Search for Humanity’s New Home in Devil’s Odyssey Exclusive Preview

The Grendel Khan has given Grendel Prime an important new job in Dark Horse Comics‘ Grendel: Devil’s Odyssey, and that’s to find a new home for the human race. That means it’s up to him to travel the cosmos in order to find a planet suitable for humans, but that isn’t going to be easy, and it’s going to take some patience. Granted, not all of that patience is for the unusual inhabitants he’ll encounter or the various dangers that lurk in these unknown parts, but rather his partner Sigma-Seven, who is never lacking for an opinion on, well, just about anything. We’ve got an exclusive first look at Grendel: Devil’s Odyssey #2 for you, and as you can see, the duo is very much in prime form.

Grendel Prime and Sigma-Seven stumble upon a race known as the Gyk, who are oddly at ease with the duo just sauntering into their home, even inviting them in to see their water ritual. Unfortunately the Cistern means that the ground is a bit too hard to build the structure underground, but that’s nothing that can’t be fixed with less primitive tools. Who knows, maybe this will be the future home of humans everywhere.

Grendel: Devil’s Odyssey #2 is written and drawn by Matt Wagner with colors by Brennan Wagner. You can check out the official description below.

“Searching the stars for a new home for mankind, Grendel Prime encounters a strange and primitive alien race. Along with his drone companion, Sigma-Seven, the immortal cyborg must decide if humanity can coexist in a world where the inhabitants must literally hunt for water.”

For those unfamiliar with Grendel: Devil’s Odyssey, you can find the official description for issue #1 below.

“Grendel Prime searches the stars for a new home for mankind, and Matt Wagner returns to his darkest creation! As civilization comes to an end on Earth, the final Grendel Khan gives Grendel Prime a new directive: Find a perfect planet to be the new home for the human race. But will the deadly and relentless paladin ultimately save humanity . . . or destroy it?

* Grendel Prime continues the legacy in a space adventure!

* Sci-fi, fantasy, and horror combine.”

Grendel: Devil’s Odyssey #1 is in stores now, while Grendel: Devil’s Odyssey #2 will hit comic stores on November 6th. Hit the next slide to get your first look at the issue!

