Gunslinger Spawn Launches With Massive First-Issue Sales

Todd McFarlane declared 2021 “The Year of Spawn,” and it’s hard to argue the point just now. Gunslinger Spawn is launching with a print run of almost 400,000 copies and becoming the biggest launch of a new superhero’s title in 25 years. Those numbers are actually a little smaller than the sales of King Spawn #1, which was the most-ordered superhero launch of the 21st Century with more than half a million copies in print since its release in August. The difference there is that while Gunslinger Spawn centers on a new character, King Spawn features someone fans are already familiar with.

If you want to debate whether a derivative character can be considered a “new” character for the sake of recordkeeping, consider that the only new character to launch a title with anything remotely close to Gunslinger Spawn numbers in the last 25 years was Marvel’s Spider-Gwen.



Breaking it down to a simple numbers game, here’s how McFarlane’s press release breaks down the hugely successful Spawn’s Universe launch and the records that have come from its spinoffs:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Spawn’s Universe #1 (June 2021) was Image Comics’ top-selling first issue of the 21st Century with a print run of 226,000 (and has since had to additional printings).

Then King Spawn #1 (August 2021) sales demolished The Avengers’ record, becoming the comic industry’s highest ordered monthly superhero launch in the 21st Century, with a print run currently over 520,000.

The Scorched #1 release in December is slated to break another industry record for a new superhero team book. After 30 years of mostly just a single monthly Spawn book, The Scorched will gather some of the most popular characters from the past three decades and put them together in one title.

In addition to these records, the Spawn character was first introduced in 1992 to a record-setting of 1.7 million copies that still stands today as the highest-selling, creator-owned comic issue of all time. Published by Image Comics (the third largest comic publisher in North America), the Spawn character also set a record as the longest-running, creator-owned comic on the planet when issue #301 was published in 2019.

These numbers include follow-up printings, but that doesn’t apply to Gunslinger Spawn, which still hasn’t been released into stores yet — and as with any comic, the vast majority of copies are in the first printing anyway.

Gunslinger Spawn #1 will be available at comic book shops (48 pages, full color, rated: Teen+, $5.99, premium 10 pt. cover stock) and on digital platforms, including Amazon Kindle, Apple Books, and Google Play on Wednesday, October 20.